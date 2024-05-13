Potential spoilers on WWE RAW main event; Jey Uso features

Tonight's WWE RAW is shaping up to be another action-packed show as the build for King and Queen of the Ring continues. Updated spoiler details for tonight's matches and segments have just leaked from backstage.

WWE previously announced Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match for tonight's loaded RAW episode, as well as two Queen of the Ring Tournament quarterfinal bouts - IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark. The King of the Ring Tournament quarterfinals will also begin with Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov, and Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston.

Several big RAW spoilers were revealed earlier this afternoon. Now an update from PWInsider notes that Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Otis in a non-title match is also planned. Regarding the Lynch vs. Kai non-title bout, word from backstage is that the match is scheduled to interestingly last across multiple segments.

A big Fatal Four-Way tag team match is also seemingly planned for the show with The Authors of Pain vs. The Creed Brothers vs. New Catch Republic vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. It wasn't clear at the time of writing whether the winner of this match would earn a title clash with World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth.

The KOTR match between Uso and Dragunov is booked to be the main event. The pro wrestling card is always subject to change, and while these plans were current as of 2:30 pm ET, officials may make changes as they finalize tonight's script.

WWE to begin major Jey Uso changes on RAW?

After making his name as a tag team star, Jey Uso is now one of the top singles competitors on WWE's red brand.

Main Event Jey came up short against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at Backlash France last week, but the massive crowd reactions he received may be the catalyst for significant changes to go along with his push.

It wasn't clear if these changes to Jey's presentation would begin this week. However, the real-life Bloodline member caused a stir among fans ahead of RAW after making bold comments related to Bray Wyatt and revealing his new nickname.

Uso defeated Finn Bálor in the opening round of the 23rd King of the Ring Tournament. If he defeats Ilja Dragunov tonight, he will advance to the semifinals on May 20 to face Gunther or Kofi Kingston for a spot in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback