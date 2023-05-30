Potential update on plans for Trish Stratus following WWE Night of Champions - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be making an appearance on RAW tonight following her controversial victory at Night of Champions.

Stratus returned to the company to support Lita and Becky Lynch on their journey to becoming the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the veteran grew jealous and attacked Lita backstage. She then went on to betray Becky Lynch after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on a recent edition of WWE RAW.

This past Saturday night at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch battled in a singles match. The crowd was invested in the match but did not get the finish they expected. Zoey Stark emerged from under the ring and hit The Man with a knee to the face. Trish capitalized on the interference and escaped Night of Champions with a controversial pinfall victory.

According to WRKD Wrestling, the bitter rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will continue following the Premium Live Event. WRKD noted in a recent post on Twitter that Stratus and Stark will be interacting with Becky Lynch tonight on RAW.

- WHC Seth Rollins sets up his next story Notes ahead of tonight’s #WWERaw - A superstar’s frenemy returns- Cody Rhodes speaks his mind- KO/Zayn get judgmental- Trish/Zoey see Becky- Gunther’s next opponent is brovealed- WHC Seth Rollins sets up his next story Notes ahead of tonight’s #WWERaw:- A superstar’s frenemy returns- Cody Rhodes speaks his mind- KO/Zayn get judgmental- Trish/Zoey see Becky- Gunther’s next opponent is brovealed- WHC Seth Rollins sets up his next story https://t.co/laQdi7oZS7

Becky Lynch sends warning to Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark after WWE Night of Champions

Becky Lynch sent a message to Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark following their actions at Night of Champions.

Big Time Becks was heading toward one of the biggest victories of her career before Zoey Stark interfered in the match. Lynch took to Twitter after the loss at Night of Champions to deliver a warning that she is out for revenge. She also included an image showing off the injuries she sustained at the Premium Live Event, and you can check out the original tweet by clicking here.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold. @trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC," wrote Lynch.

The rivalry between Lynch and Stratus has gotten far too personal for there to be just one match between the two stars. It will be interesting to see if Lita returns to help The Man now that Zoey Stark has aligned with Stratus.

What was your favorite match during Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

