Real reason why CM Punk secured a clean victory against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin - Reports

WWE Superstar CM Punk secured a magnificent win against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin. Both superstars delivered impressive performances in their grueling Strap Match. The Second City Saint eventually emerged with a clean win. According to reports, there is a big reason behind this development in the Punk-McIntyre feud.

CM Punk hit Drew McIntyre with his finisher, Go To Sleep, four times during the match and also made him submit to the Sharpshooter. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, WWE needed The Best in the World to secure a big win.

Meltzer said 10 months had passed since Punk returned, but he didn’t have a notable win to his name until Bash in Berlin. Thus, the company booked him to reign supreme before McIntyre's brutal assault on RAW.

“Punk made him tap out. He gave him four GTSs. He touched all four corners without the other guy touching the corner behind him. They did tease that earlier in the match. The basic gist was the mentality is Punk had not had a big win, he had been in the company since November and they just felt he needed a massive win because he's a massive star. They felt that Drew can handle it and Drew was going to get his heat back two days later,” said Meltzer. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Following Bash in Berlin, Drew McIntyre got his revenge on Punk with a vicious attack on this week’s RAW. In the process, The Scottish Psychopath raised the stakes for his next potential encounter with The Best in the World.

Drew McIntyre sends CM Punk out of the arena on a stretcher

Drew McIntyre previously forced CM Punk to be stretchered out of the arena when he pretended to quit the company. This week, The Scottish Psychopath again brutally attacked CM Punk, and neither his friend Wade Barrett nor RAW general manager Adam Pearce could calm him down.

McIntyre took away the fan-made bracelet Punk retrieved from him in Berlin and broke it before placing its beads in Punk’s mouth. The Scotsman followed it up with a vicious Claymore, hurting his rival's face. He didn’t stop even when The Second City Saint was being taken away on a stretcher, infuriating Adam Pearce, who demanded the former champion be taken away.

While The Straight Edge Superstar wanted to move on from his feud with The Scottish Psychopath, the latter had other plans. It would be interesting to see how Punk responds to McIntyre's latest assault.

