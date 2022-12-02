Roman Reigns picks two non-Samoan WWE stars to elevate by working with The Bloodline – Reports

Sharing the ring with Roman Reigns is a massive deal at the moment, as he is inarguably the biggest name in wrestling. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Roman Reigns' equation with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn following a controversial Survivor Series show.

As seen in the men's WarGames match, Reigns suffered a potential injury to his ear after absorbing a hard slap from Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief was reportedly enraged by the unplanned spot and was heard swearing backstage in anger after the bout.

While talking about the possibility of Kevin Owens being punished for his alleged backstage heat with Reigns, Dave Meltzer said that KO and Sami Zayn were both hand-picked by the Tribal Chief himself.

Zayn earned the right to work a lengthy angle with Reigns as he organically got his act over with the WWE Universe. Considering Owens' long history with Zayn, it was only logical for the Prizefighter to also get involved in the storyline.

Many people behind-the-scenes view Owens and Zayn as the two superstars who Reigns wishes to elevate by having them feature in The Bloodline's narrative.

Here's what was revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"The idea was that after Zayn got over doing what was not supposed to be a long-term gimmick, that Reigns pretty much picked Owens and Zayn personally to work a long program with, and the idea is he could have picked any two people on the roster to elevate, and those were the ones he picked."

The reigning world champion and a few others backstage might be looking at the entire Survivor Series controversy from a different perspective, as Meltzer added below:

"But there was the idea he didn't have to pick him or either of them and did, and was mad because something happened that he felt with his character should not have happened, and he also got hurt."

Reigns seemingly trusts both Owens and Zayn, which could have been one of the biggest reasons he was annoyed with KO after their WarGames main event match.

Roman Reigns could face Kevin Owens 'soon' in a huge matchup

Despite their recent issues, the reported plan still seems to be for Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens to headline the Royal Rumble 2023 match card.

WWE is unlikely to change its creative direction for the duo as Owens is eventually expected to form an alliance with The Bloodline's honorary member, Sami Zayn.

Reigns is the odds-on favorite to walk into WrestleMania 39 as the undisputed champion, while The Usos could defend their tag team belts against the alliance of KO and Zayn. However, a rematch between Reigns and Owens looks to be the next big program for the company's top prize, and a WWE veteran seemed least excited about the clash. You can read more on that right here.

Are you looking forward to seeing Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes