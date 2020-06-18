WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage details on Kevin Owens’ status after refusal to come to work; Heat on Superstars for breaking script; Why Randy Orton ‘welled up’ - 17 June 2020

Backstage details on the possibility of a former World Champion coming out of retirement!

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Owens/Orton

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest updates and rumors from the world of WWE.

In today's edition, we will take a look at what the future may hold for former Universal Champion Kevin Owens who, much like Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns, has decided not to take part in WWE tapings due to the COVID-19 situation.

We will also reveal if the rumors about a former World Champion making an in-ring comeback are true or not, and why Randy Orton 'welled up' because of Tommaso Ciampa among other things.

#5 Kevin Owens opts out of WWE RAW tapings

Fightful have reported that Kevin Owens was not part of the tapings that took place recently. Kevin Owens reportedly informed WWE early on Wednesday that he will not be able to come for the tapings due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

They have also reported that there is no backstage heat on The Prizefighter Kevin Owens for his decision to not appear on Monday Night RAW tapings. It is said that Kevin Owens was very respectful in his request to avoid being part of the RAW tapings.

There is no heat on Kevin Owens for opting out of the tapings. Owens apparently expressed his decision to not appear in a respectful manner. The WWE management, however, hopes to have Owens back for the next set of tapings. As of this writing, Kevin Owens' status is unclear, the report further added.

Advertisement

Reports have suggested that the atmosphere in the PC has been chaotic ever since WWE decided that everyone needs to get tested after a Superstar tested coronavirus positive.

With Kevin Owens joining the ranks of Superstars who have refused to come to work due to the ongoing pandemic, will other Superstars follow suit?

1 / 5 NEXT