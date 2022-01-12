WWE Rumor Roundup: Former world champion favorite to win the Royal Rumble; two big names set to return; update on Paige's future - 12th January 2022

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors from the world of WWE. With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, a lot of today's topics are going to revolve around the company's upcoming Premium Live Event.

The show will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins. The company is allegedly planning a major swerve in one of these title matches at the Rumble.

So without any further ado, let us check out the biggest rumors of today:

#3 Big E is the current favourite to win the men's Royal Rumble match

As per Cagesideseats, former WWE Champion Big E is the current favorite to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had stated that the plan was to have Seth Rollins defend a world championship against either Bobby Lashley, Big E or Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

Big E lost the Championship to Brock Lesnar at Day 1, and it looks like the former Money in the Bank holder will finally get his shot at redemption when he wins the Royal Rumble match. It is also stated that Bianca Belair is the favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match.

#2 Three big names likely to return for WWE Royal Rumble

PWInsider has noted that former superstars Melina and Cameron are likely to return at the Royal Rumble. Melina currently works for NWA and makes appearances for other companies like IMPACT Wrestling as well. Cameron was last seen in WWE in 2016 and made an appearance for AEW in 2020.

It is clear that the company has taken a new approach towards allowing superstars from other companies to perform. It is also being speculated that former champion Paige, who has been out with an injury for years, will make a one-night return at the Premium Live Event.

#1 'Unexpected' forbidden door entrant planned for Royal Rumble

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough. Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough.

WrestleVotes has reported that the company is trying to get an unexpected entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. With the company already announcing women coming through the 'Forbidden Door' for the rumble, it will be interesting to see who they plan to make a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Also Read Article Continues below

It was reported that the company has changed their policy in regards to working with non-contracted performers. With the trimming of their roster over the past two years, it can be expected that many outside superstars may feature regularly on WWE programming going forward.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Big E to win the Royal Rumble? Yes No 34 votes so far