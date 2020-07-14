It's that time of the day again when we take a look at the biggest stories from the WWE. It's Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

WWE's plans for SummerSlam take center stage in today's edition. The plans for SummerSlam have reportedly been torn up, and as such, a big Brock Lesnar match for the PPV has also reportedly been canceled.

A New Day member revealed a time when he feared the possibility of getting released from WWE.

A top Superstar from RAW also confronted Vince McMahon backstage which reportedly led to a significant change with regards to WWE's COVID-19 protocols.

Bruce Prichard is also reportedly under immense stress and pressure ever since he was given the job to lead the consolidated creative teams of RAW and SmackDown. Various backstage details of the nature of his role have been revealed.

WWE also reportedly tried to get a big UFC star for SummerSlam a few years ago and that star is now apparently a free agent. There is speculation on the popular female fighter possibly signing with WWE.

On that note, let's dive right into all the biggest rumors and stories in today's lineup:

#5. The planned WWE SummerSlam card has reportedly been torn up, Brock Lesnar match nixed

As reported by WrestleVotes, the projected SummerSlam card that the creative team had in store for the show has reportedly been torn up.

Edge's injury unsurprisingly played a big part in the change of plans. The fact that SummerSlam will be held without any fans at the Performance Center also weighed in on WWE's decision to scrap the card that was apparently in the works.

Two matches have been scrapped and it was also added that WWE might have no interest in getting Brock Lesnar back for the show as it may not have the fans in attendance.

Was told this weekend the projected SummerSlam card that creative had in place a few months ago has been torn up. Edge's injury played a big part, as well as the lack of audience - no fans means WWE has little desire to have Lesnar on the PPV. 2 major matches scrapped.

Tom Colohue additionally reported that the two scrapped matches were Randy Orton vs. Edge III and Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

The two scrapped matches to my knowledge were the third and final Randy Orton vs Edge match and the planned rematch for the #WWE championship between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/Qrcbdk7X3n — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 13, 2020

