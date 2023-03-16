Rumor killer on Former WWE Champion's potential Hall of Fame induction - Reports

After recent reports suggested that WWE was set to induct Batista into the year's Hall of Fame class, new details have emerged indicating that The Animal will once again miss out on the honor.

In 2020, the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion was set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but due to the emergence of COVID-19, Batista chose to sit out the event that year, as no fans would have been in attendance for the ceremony,

Now with fans back in attendance, many expected 2023 to be his year, however, according to a report from PWInsider Elite, the 54-year-old might not be part of the year's class.

Although his induction could be delayed for another year, Batista is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars of all time, winning six World Championships and two Royal Rumble matches along with multiple memorable WrestleMania bouts.

Former WWE Manager heaps praises on 2023's first Hall of Fame inductee

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that Rey Mysterio would be the first inductee in this year's Hall of Fame class.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) stated that Rey absolutely deserves this honor.

"Well, Mysterio, I was never around him that much. But he was kind of hurt and I was there when he brought Dominik around and Dominik was little. This was maybe eight or nine years ago and I said, 'You gonna get him in the business Rey?' and he said, 'Eh, I don't know.' I think that's a deserving inductee in Rey Mysterio." Mantell added: "For all the things he has done in wrestling, I think you can have different thoughts about different people getting in but I think, he deserves to be in there," added Mantell. [30:10 to 31:10] H/T (Sportskeeda)

In a career that has spanned more than 30 years, Rey Mysterio has gone on to become arguably the greatest and most iconic luchador in professional wrestling.

