Seth Rollins set for confrontation with former rival on WWE RAW - Reports

Seth Rollins is reportedly set to renew an old rivalry on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Tonight's episode of the red show will take place at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The road toward WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will continue as Damian Priest is set to take on Matt Riddle in a Money in the Bank qualifying match for the final spot remaining.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are reportedly scheduled to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Imperium in the show's main event. The Miz will battle Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Priest. Finn Balor attempted to interfere in the match, but Rollins saw it coming. The Visionary and Balor had a staredown in the final moments of last week's show.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Seth Rollins is set to have a segment with a former rival on RAW. The outlet did not disclose the superstar's name but noted that it would be someone Rollins has faced for a title before. WRKD added that Rollins would likely make a stop at NXT tomorrow night after Bron Breakker challenged him.

📸: Seth Rollins and Damian Priest shook hands after last night’s Raw. Could a Priest babyface run be something in the cards here?📸: @NickLombardiSK Seth Rollins and Damian Priest shook hands after last night’s Raw. Could a Priest babyface run be something in the cards here? 📸: @NickLombardiSK https://t.co/lXV66msqDE

Bron Breakker calls out WWE RAW star Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker recently challenged Seth Rollins to come to NXT and defend the World Heavyweight Championship against him.

Before last Tuesday's episode of NXT went off the air, Breakker issued a challenge to The Visionary. The second-generation star noted that Rollins was the first-ever NXT Champion and challenged him to return to WWE's third brand to put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against him.

"I'm gonna start holding everyone accountable, all the way from the top to the bottom, alright? And speaking of all the way to the top, how about our own WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Monday Night Rollins, the workhorse of WWE. You know what? How about you prove it? Because you're familiar with how we do things here because you were the first ever NXT Champion, and I was the most dominant NXT Champion. So why don't you come here and put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against me," said Breakker. [0:13 - 0:48]

Seth Rollins vowed to be a fighting champion and is off to a great start. It will be interesting to see how long Rollins can be the face of Monday Night RAW and hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship.

Who are some WWE Superstars on RAW that you want to see Rollins defend the title against during his reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

