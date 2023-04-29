Several top stars set to miss tonight’s Draft edition of WWE SmackDown - Reports

Top WWE Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss are set to miss tonight's Draft on SmackDown, as per reports.

The company released a full list of eligible superstars for night one and night two of the Draft. Top stars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes are eligible on SmackDown, while Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley will be eligible on Monday during RAW.

According to PWInsider Elite (via Ringside News), McIntyre and Orton were not seen backstage in Corpus Christi for tonight's Draft. McIntyre, who is on the Draft pool for tonight, has been absent on WWE television since WrestleMania 39. Orton has been out with an injury since last year and is not draft-eligible for both nights.

Meanwhile, Flair has also not been spotted backstage, and it's speculated that she is away holidaying. As for Wyatt and Bliss, they are not in the Draft pool released by WWE.

The Draft is expected to reset the main roster for the first time since Triple H took over creative. The Game has already teased the Draft as a "game changer" that will shape WWE's future. He also introduced the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this week, a move that will affect the Draft.

Top WWE star, who has been out with injury, was reportedly spotted backstage

AJ Styles was reportedly seen backstage for tonight's Draft. Styles has been out of action since December with an ankle injury. He's eligible to be drafted tonight along with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim.

While the Draft is expected to break apart tag teams, it seems like The O.C. will be booked as an entity. Styles, who gave himself a four-month recovery timeline, was reportedly ready to return last week, and the Draft could be the perfect place to do it.

Styles and The O.C. last feuded with The Judgment Day prior to his injury. With the Draft expected to shake up the roster, The O.C. could have some fresh new matches moving forward.

Who would you like to see get drafted on RAW and SmackDown?

