Sheamus's backstage reaction to body shaming by former WWE Champion on RAW - Report

Sheamus's long-awaited WWE return happened last week on RAW, but the Irish-born wrestler was criticized by fans online following the show for gaining weight during his absence.

After wrestling Adam 'Edge' Copeland in August 2023, Sheamus took time off to heal from injuries. He even revealed via Instagram that not long before he made a comeback to television, he considered retirement from in-ring competition.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Celtic Warrior confronted his longtime friend and on-again-off-again on-screen rival Drew McIntyre. He advised the latter to move on from his bitterness, pointing to how his obsession with CM Punk cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

During a back-and-forth in-ring promo, McIntyre took a jab at the former WWE Champion, referencing the online fat-shaming Sheamus received after resurfacing on television. Per Sean Ross Sapp behind Fightful Select's paywall, it was done with Sheamus's approval. The Irishman was fine with the "burger after burger" comment made by his friend:

"For those asking, Sheamus was said to be okay with the “burgers after burgers” line," wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

Check out Drew McIntyre's jab at Sheamus on RAW below:

It remains to be seen if this will lead to a feud between the two after their hard-hitting showdowns in early 2021. The duo even tussled at WrestleMania last year over Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus intends to become King of the Ring for a second time in WWE

Gunther and Xavier Woods declared their entry for the 2024 King of the Ring. The tourney will take place in Saudi Arabia next month in the namesake event. Drew McIntyre also disclosed earlier today that he would join the fray.

During RAW Talk post-show, Sheamus was approached by Cathy Kelley, who asked him about his goals now that he was back in WWE after a career-threatening injury.

The Celtic Warrior expressed a desire to go after the Intercontinental Championship. He articulated the necessity of winning the one belt that has eluded him in his career. The Irish-born wrestler also added that he would participate in the King of the Ring tourney:

"The King of the Ring tournament is coming up. I won it back in 2010, which was awesome and part of my accolades. And the Intercontinental Championship? It’s so close, just within reach. It’s the one title I need to complete the set," said Sheamus.

Watch the King of the Ring finals of 2010 below:

Sheamus and John Morrison feuded with one another in late 2010. The Celtic Warrior got a major win over his rival to become the King of the Ring that year. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the Irish star in 2024.

Sheamus seems to be enjoying his fresh run thus far, having taken all the insults lightly. He even made a self-deprecating joke about when he wins King of the Ring next month.