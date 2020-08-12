Speculation on WWE planning a major swerve at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship match

The thirty-third edition of WWE SummerSlam is less than two weeks away and one of the most anticipated matches on the show is that for the WWE Championship. The WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre will defend his title against the thirteen-time World Champion, Randy Orton, who is in the middle of one of his best heel runs in WWE.

There have been rumors of WWE considering putting the title on Randy Orton at SummerSlam, holding it all the way to WrestleMania 37. Earlier this week on WWE RAW, Randy Orton turned on Ric Flair and seemingly delivered a Punt Kick to him. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted a rather interesting point.

He mentioned how we never actually saw Randy Orton's foot make contact with Flair's head as the lights went out at that exact moment. While the general consensus is that the light going out was because of the RETRIBUTION, but Bryan Alvarez speculated that Randy Orton and Ric Flair could be planning a huge swerve. This could lead to Ric Flair returning at SummerSlam to help Randy Orton become the new WWE Champion, getting him one step closer to the record of 16 World titles.

“Why would Randy turn on Ric Flair now, as opposed to after the match with Drew McIntyre? If Drew McIntyre is going to win, Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair the next day is the best way to get his heat back and he can blame Ric Flair. There’s a million things you can do. I think Randy Orton is beating Drew McIntyre. If Randy Orton is beating Drew McIntyre, look at how hard they have pushed Drew McIntyre. I think the only way that Randy wins is with help. I think that this is a swerve and that Ric Flair is going to come out at SummerSlam and he is going to help Randy Orton win the 14th World Title and they will have been in cahoots and they’re on their way to this gold that they talked about.”

He further mentioned how Randy Orton punted Christian a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, who also isn't medically cleared to compete. But WWE went on with that angle and we all saw it, even if WWE used sound effects to achieve the desired reaction. But with the lights going out on RAW during Randy Orton punting Ric Flair, we have no proof that it actually happened and it could all be a swerve. Interesting theory!

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton - WWE Championship match at SummerSlam 2020

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night 2 of the show. Since then, he has been a dominating and fan-favorite champion, having defeated the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and many others in the last couple of months.

But at SummerSlam, he will probably face his biggest challenge yet as he will be defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The Legend Killer has turned into a massive heel recently, bringing back his Punt Kick and taking out several Superstars and legends.

Advertisement

It is to be seen whether Randy Orton manages to become the new WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2020 and if the above speculation is true, that might very well be the case.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news, rumors, and updates!