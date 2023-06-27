Surprising 28-year-old superstar reportedly set to appear on WWE RAW

A surprising WWE Superstar is reportedly at tonight's RAW in Georgia.

Tonight is the final edition of the red brand before WWE Money in the Bank 2023 this Saturday night in London. Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and is set to put the title on the line against Finn Balor at the premium live event.

The Visionary has been very busy as World Heavyweight Champion and recently made a stop in NXT to defend against Bron Breakker. Seth was able to defeat the 25-year-old, but Finn Balor attacked him after the match.

During Tuesday's episode of NXT, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a brief interaction with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. According to Xero News, Carmelo Hayes is in Georgia for tonight's episode of RAW. The report did not go into detail as to plans for Hayes tonight on the show.

It was recently reported that WWE is planning for Carmelo Hayes to have his debut match against a main-event level talent on the main roster.

Carmelo Hayes wants a dream match against Seth Rollins in WWE

Carmelo Hayes has already vowed to come to Monday Night RAW to face Seth Rollins down the line.

The NXT Champion recently spoke with Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling and issued a warning to The Visionary. Hayes claimed that Rollins will see him on the main roster, and the same can be said for Finn Balor and AJ Styles.

"I will come to your front door, you know what I mean, I'll come to your front door. Seth, I have said multiple times. Seth Rollins. And that's a match that's gonna happen. Stay there, because I will come there. Don't worry about coming down here. This is my place, I'll handle it down here, but I'm coming up to you. He's gonna see me. Same thing with AJ [Styles], same thing with Finn [Balor]. All of those guys, [and] Roman [Reigns], too." [10:11 - 10:41]

Seth Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion and has done an admirable job so far. It will be interesting to see who will step up to the World Heavyweight Champion next if he is able to defeat Finn Balor and retain the title this Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes is ready to be called up to WWE's main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

