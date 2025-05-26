Surprising reason behind Bronson Reed’s alliance with Seth Rollins in WWE revealed - Reports

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the surprise return of Bronson Reed. The violent comeback at SNME 39 saw the Australian heavyweight join Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. Reed surprisingly aligned with Rollins after a heated rivalry, and now sources are revealing one curious reason for the unexpected coming together.

The Auszilla suffered a serious ankle injury during WarGames in November last year and underwent surgery for it. Reed then shocked the wrestling world by helping The Visionary and The Dog of WWE defeat CM Punk and Sami Zayn in the SNME 39 opener. The bold statement was then cemented with a brutal post-match Tsunami Splash to Punk before the heel foursome stood tall together.

Reed's spot as a Paul Heyman Guy was a change in plans from WWE's creative writing team. However, it appears officials have booked Bronson in the role with a significant purpose in mind. Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided insight into the surprising reason why the former NXT North American Champion was added to the group of top superstars.

"I think [Reed joining the group] adds a dimension, and it makes them even more of a strong group because... the other thing with Bronson being there is that, when you have the matches where they have to lose, and they probably won’t be doing much losing early on, but when you have those matches, you don’t have to beat Bron Breakker, who is obviously someone they have as a WrestleMania main eventer, whereas Bronson Reed is not going to be a WrestleMania main eventer. I mean... he’s very good. He’s very good in his role," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T to RSN]

Officials have not confirmed Reed's in-ring return as of this writing, but the physical angle at SNME suggests that he is medically cleared to compete.

Reed's last singles match came two weeks before WarGames, which was the RAW win over Rollins. This was a rematch from Rollins' Crown Jewel win nine days before that.

Paul Heyman's faction set for WWE RAW

WWE will return to the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL, for tonight's RAW, featuring the fallout from SNME 39 held at the same venue this past weekend. RAW will also feature more build to Money in the Bank, scheduled for June 7.

Paul Heyman's new heel faction is sure to make their presence known on tonight's RAW. Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor and Sami Zayn in a Money in the Bank qualifier, and it's likely that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be lurking nearby.

The other MITB qualifier announced for tonight is Penta vs. Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee. RAW will also feature Akira Tozawa vs. Rusev, and World Tag Team Champions The New Day defending against the War Raiders and The Creed Brothers in a Triple Threat Match.

