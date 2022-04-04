Top Backstage Rumors from WrestleMania 38 Night 2: Roman Reigns' next rival decided, Megastar injured during match? Big push for former WWE Champion

Welcome to the top backstage rumors from WrestleMania Night Two. WrestleMania 38 was a spectacular event, and WrestleMania Sunday lived up to the expectations set by WrestleMania Saturday. The night saw Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar to become the new unified WWE Universal Champion.

In one of the most entertaining matches of the night, Sami Zayn got defeated by Johnny Knoxville. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors that have emerged since the conclusion of WrestleMania 38's Night Two. So without further ado, let's dive in and check them out:

3) Drew McIntyre to be Roman Reigns next rival in WWE

The Tribal Chief came out victorious at WrestleMania by beating Brock Lesnar. The match seems to be the end of the long-running rivalry between the two men in WWE. After WrestleMania 38, they both stand at one win over each other at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cageside Seats have reported that based on the advertisements for live events, Drew McIntyre seems to be the first in line to feud with Reigns over the Unified WWE Universal Championship.

2) Big push planned for Edge following WrestleMania 38 Sunday

Former WWE Champion Edge beat AJ Styles in a stellar match at WrestleMania 38 Sunday. While the contest was great, it didn't live up to fans' high expectations for the bout. Even so, it added another layer to Edge's new character as Damian Priest seems to have joined hands with The Rater R Superstar.

As per Fightful Select, there are plans for Edge to start a new heel stable featuring multiple superstars. Priest was the first to join Edge. It remains to be seen who else will be added to his new stable. Edge's win over Styles might mean that the rivalry between the two men is not yet over.

1) Roman Reigns injured during his match against Brock Lesnar?

Roman Reigns favored his arm during his match against Brock Lesnar after he was put into a Kimura Lock by Lesnar. Though it initially seemed like great selling on the part of Reigns, WrestlingNews.co has speculated that he may have suffered a legitimate injury.

They shared pictures of Reigns' arm showing bruising and swelling, indicating that the new Unified Universal Champion may have been hurt during the match. It is unknown at this point if the injury is severe or not, but we hope that Reigns is healthy.

