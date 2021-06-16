Top RAW Rumors: Big name ready for first-time-ever match with Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt not being used because of backstage heat? (16th June)

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could affect the red brand. One can't say that RAW has been good as of late. While the show has hit the mark quite a few times, there are more misses than hits.

This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's rivalry heated up ahead of their clash inside Hell in a Cell. McIntyre successfully pinned Lashley during the red brand's latest main event, which means that judging by WWE's usual booking pattern, The Scottish Warrior will lose at Hell in a Cell.

Without further ado, let's dive in and check out some big rumors and stories related to Monday Night RAW:

#5 RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley ready for a match against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly a dream match for a lot of WWE fans.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated not too long ago, the current WWE Champion claimed that he is ready for a clash against Lesnar and isn't "running away" from him.

"So, if he ever wants the title back, instead of doing whatever he’s doing, the time is now, the math is right. It’s not like I’m running from him,'' said Lashley

But Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that despite Lashley pitching for a match against Lesnar, there are no concrete plans for the same between the two as of now.

''There have been rumors about Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar but as of one week ago that was not happening, even though Lashley has wanted that match. Lesnar’s name was definitely talked about for the show by some but it was said that it doesn’t look like it will work out,'' noted Dave Meltzer.

