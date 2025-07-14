Update on AJ Lee and Saraya following WWE Evolution - Reports

There has been an update regarding AJ Lee and Saraya following WWE Evolution. The PLE took place last night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

According to a new report from PWInsider, Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) was in Hawaii over the weekend, and there were never plans for her to be at Evolution 2025.

There was speculation that AJ Lee might appear at the event due to the company sharing content about her ahead of Evolution; however, the report also noted that there was no connection between the two sides, and she wasn't in the plans for the event.

Ad

Trending

Ad

AJ Lee has not competed in a match since 2015. Saraya spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling but exited the promotion earlier this year. The veteran won the AEW Women's World Championship during her tenure with the company.

Bill Apter discusses a potential WWE return for AJ Lee

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes AJ Lee would be willing to return to the company under the right circumstances.

Ad

Lee is married to CM Punk, and The Second City Saint will be competing in a Gauntlet match tonight on WWE RAW to determine Gunther's opponent at SummerSlam next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that fans were dying to see Lee return and revealed what he thought would bring her back to the company. He suggested that a good offer and an interesting storyline would be enough for her return.

Ad

"I think the fans are dying for her (AJ Lee) to come back. She was great when she was in the business. We don't know what she'll—if she comes back she's got to be physically and mentally ready and I don't know her current situation or anything, I haven't been in touch with her. I've talked to Punk but I think if they make a good offer and there's a great angle, that will bring her back in," Bill Apter said. [20:36 - 21:03]

Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell if AJ Lee and Saraya ever decide to return to WWE down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!