Update on Trish Stratus' relationship with WWE after her RAW appearance was canceled - Reports

Trish Stratus was backstage for WWE RAW this week but plans for the Hall of Famer were scrapped.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H brought back several legends over the past few months and was reportedly going to do the same for Stratus. The 47-year-old was reportedly scheduled to appear on Bayley's Ding Dong, Hello! talk show on RAW, but it never took place.

Instead, Becky Lynch and Lita interrupted Damage CTRL and challenged Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to a Women's Tag Team Championship match next week. Some fans were concerned that the promotion is no longer considering a return for Stratus, but that does not appear to be the case.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Trish Stratus did not appear on Monday's edition of RAW due to "creative changes". The report noted that the Twitter account ’WKRDWrestling’ stated that Stratus is about to work a storyline that she has wanted for a long time.

Fightful verified with WWE sources that a program featuring Becky Lynch and potentially other "high-level stars" was planned as recently as last week. Fightful could not confirm if Trish Stratus was a part of the program or if it is still in the plans moving forward. Trish's relationship with WWE is reportedly fine after she was pulled from RAW.

Trish Stratus wants to wrestle former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, captured the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI this past Saturday night at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Bayley was in attendance at the show in San Jose to cheer on her best friend.

She walked out of WWE last year and has already captured a title in another major promotion. Naomi also walked out alongside Sasha Banks but has not appeared in another promotion or returned to the company since last May.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, the seven-time Women's Champion named Moné as someone she would like to wrestle with in the future.

"Can I say one word or can I say a couple?" she asked. "I wanna wrestle her." [6:33 onwards]

WrestleMania 39 is a little over a month away and the promotion has two nights to fill. Time will tell if Trish Stratus returns for one last match at the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

