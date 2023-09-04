“We haven't even hit the 4th inning yet!!” – WWE fans divided over potential Wrestlemania 40 main event 

Wrestlemania 40 is over six months away, but the excitement among fans is already building up for the year’s biggest wrestling event. Recent events have led some fans to start speculating about potential matches. One rumor that has gained some steam is that we’ll see a repeat of last year’s main event.

Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns at last year’s show. The American Nightmare put in a spirited performance, but it wasn’t enough to overcome The Bloodline.

The former Intercontinental Champion made an appearance on WWE Payback, where he introduced Roman’s cousin, Jey Uso, as the newest member of the Monday night roster. This has led fans to speculate that his involvement with Bloodline business could pave the way for him to dethrone Reigns at the show of shows next year in Philadelphia.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the rumors so far. While many were happy with Cody possibly getting another shot at the title, others said that it is too early to predict the usurper of The Tribal Chief as we are nowhere close to the end, according to Paul Heyman. There were also some fans who felt that they’d rather watch a fresh match as the main event instead of a rematch.

WWE reportedly planning Jimmy vs. Jey at Wrestlemania 40

Jimmy and Jey are one of the most decorated Tag Team champions in WWE

Jey was announced as a member of RAW by Cody Rhodes at WWE Payback. The 38-year-old was a guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect,” and used the platform to make the game-changing announcement. Jey had quit The Bloodline and Smackdown after his twin, Jimmy Uso, cost him a chance to beat Reigns.

Perhaps Jey was moved to Monday nights to keep him away from his brother. This allows the company to keep them separated before facing off in a brother vs. brother match at WM40. The two had previously talked about how facing each other at the biggest show of the year was a collective dream, and it looks like the company is building towards it.

Do you want to see Cody take on Roman again in the main event? Let us know in the comments below.

