WWE aware of John Cena retirement tour failure - Reports

WWE is reportedly well aware that the John Cena retirement tour has been underwhelming. The Cenation Leader kicked off his final run in the Stamford-based promotion on the RAW Netflix Premiere and is all set to hang up his wrestling boots on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C.According to a recent report from Fightful Select, people within the company know that Cena's retirement tour hasn't been good. The suspected reason behind it is some unforeseen creative changes made throughout his run. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE shocked the wrestling landscape with John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He joined forces with The Rock at the premium live event, which eventually led to nothing of note, as The Brahma Bull was nowhere to be seen after that. Fans have been left disappointed, with many feeling underwhelmed given the massive expectations surrounding Cena’s first heel run in two decades.For his next appearance on WWE programming, the 48-year-old is scheduled to wrestle AJ Styles at Crown Jewel Perth. The 17-time World Champion will have four more appearances left after the upcoming premium live event. His next two appearances will be on Monday Night RAW on November 10 and 17, building up to WWE Survivor Series, followed by a potential match at the premium live event before the final retirement match in December.WWE analyst shares honest opinion on John Cena's previous matchIn his last in-ring appearance, John Cena locked horns with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate decimated The Cenation Leader and secured a dominant win without breaking much sweat.Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, WWE analyst Sam Roberts made it clear that he wasn't impressed with Cena vs. Lesnar at the recent premium live event. The 42-year-old revealed that the result made him feel bad. He added that although he agreed Brock Lesnar was capable of such performance, it should not have come against John Cena.&quot;Because it makes you feel bad, and they looked at tonight and said, 'What was that?' And I mean, I'll tell you what it was. It was Brock showing the world what Brock and only Brock can do: Go in, destroy moments, make you believe that he is capable of destroying the moment that he just destroyed, and then leaving children crying. Of all matches for John Cena to come to the ring with all those kids, the Brock match is not the one to do it with,&quot; he said.The Cenation Leader will be looking to put the devastating loss behind his back and focus on his upcoming contest against AJ Styles. Only time will tell if Cena can bounce back from the defeat and secure a win over The Phenomenal One at Crown Jewel.