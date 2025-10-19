WWE drops sudden Edge tease; There may yet be hope for John Cena's final match

By JP David
Modified Oct 19, 2025 10:01 GMT
Edge and John Cena had a huge rivalry from 2005 to 2006.
Edge and John Cena had a huge rivalry from 2005 to 2006. (Photo: WWE.com)

There have been rumors that Edge could be returning to WWE to be part of John Cena's farewell tour. The company seemingly dropped another tease, which was uncovered by fans on social media.

On the official WWE.com shop of the United Kingdom, a shirt for Edge was made available for sale. It was the Hall of Famer's "Done It All Won It All' shirt, which was made by Fanatics.

Other items like a phone case, a blanket and a signed memorabilia from WrestleMania 38 were also available for sale. It should be pointed out that the shirt isn't available in the official online shop for the United States.

Edge-related merchandise on WWE Shop UK. (Photo: WWE.com)
Edge-related merchandise on WWE Shop UK. (Photo: WWE.com)

The availability of the Edge-related items has reached social media, so fans can't stop thinking if this is somehow connected to John Cena's final match on December 13. However, Fightful Select debunked the rumors by pointing out that the shirts are not new.

It's most likely the last stock of the merchandise, so the prices are slashed. Edge is under contract with All Elite Wrestling as Cope and is currently off television to film another season of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series on Disney Plus.

Triple H turned down Edge chants at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

After Crown Jewel: Perth, Triple H joined the post-show panel to discuss the Premium Live Event. Fans began chanting "We Want Edge" but The King of Kings quickly turned it down by confirming they're not going to get him.

However, the Perth faithful didn't go down easily as they began singing The Rated R Superstar's iconic theme song, Metalingus by Alter Bridge. The panelists, as well as Triple H, couldn't help but smile because of the energy of the crowd.

"13,000 fans doing this all night long. It’s been epic," Triple H said. [H/T Cageside Seats]
Edge wrestled his final match for the biggest wrestling company in the world on August 18, 2023, beating Sheamus on SmackDown. His contract expired on September 30, and he joined AEW a day later.

John Cena has honored his rivalry with Edge by using his patented spear during his matches on his farewell tour.

