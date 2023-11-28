WWE to hold meetings over CM Punk - Reports

The return of CM Punk to WWE continues to trend in the world of pro wrestling. The comeback is also a hot topic of discussion within company HQ and the locker room, per reports.

The two-time AEW World Champion returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the 37th annual Survivor Series event on Saturday night. Since then, the feedback has been strong, ranging from positive to negative and everything in between. The word on Punk from within his new company is just as differing, and now it appears that officials are looking to help quell some of the concern.

According to Fightful Select, there are several WWE talents who expect to speak with higher-up officials about Punk. It was noted that these wrestlers are looking to gain some assurances about the 45-year-old grappler and how the company will use him moving forward.

Punk's pro wrestling future has been up in the air in recent months, but there were people in both WWE and AEW who said they did not want to work with him once he made up his mind on moving forward. There were also some who said they would consider leaving the job if he was brought back, but so far, there's been no talk of release requests made in relation to Punk.

Punk is booked to return to RAW tonight. This will be his first appearance on WWE's flagship TV show since the January 20th, 2014 episode.

Triple H reveals details behind CM Punk's WWE return

The Chief Content Officer is being praised this week as he's credited with bringing CM Punk back to the company. The legendary Jim Cornette gave some insight and revealed what Triple H is saying to AEW.

The Game discussed the return of The Best In The World during the Survivor Series post-show press conference and said he's interested in seeing what is next for Punk. He also commented on how everyone feels about the return.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," he said.

Triple H also revealed more interesting notes on the return of the future Hall of Famer. He later posed for a viral photo with Phil Brooks and captioned it with a bold statement.

