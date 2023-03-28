WWE looks to call back on Brock Lesnar's illustrious career amid rumors of potential retirement

Will WWE WrestleMania 39 be the last stand for Brock Lesnar? Will The Beast fall to The Nigerian Giant?

Speculations have arisen over the last few days regarding Brock Lesnar's status with the Stamford-based promotion. A new report suggests that Brock may sign a one-year contract that will have him compete in five matches between now and WrestleMania 40.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio later revealed that Brock Lesnar's WWE status is top secret and perhaps only Vince McMahon, Triple H and Nick Khan will know more details regarding it.

Meanwhile, tonight on RAW, Brock Lesnar and Omos are slated for a weigh-in. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that the Stamford-based promotion is looking to emulate the UFC's process of weigh-ins for the segment, complete with towels.

However, the only reason towels would be needed in a UFC heavyweight weigh-in is if one was trying to make the 265-pound heavyweight limit and had to strip down. There is no weight limit in the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at The Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar's history with the UFC may be something WWE wants to call back on ahead of WrestleMania 39. It is interesting that this particular segment was decided by the creative team as The Beast was allegedly telling people backstage that he was finishing up with the company.

Wrestling veteran applauds Brock Lesnar for rejecting match against former WWE Champion

Bray Wyatt was pitched at one point to be Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 opponent. The two had previously met in 2016. However, The Beast wanted no part of that storyline.

Whilst fans were initially skeptical about the 10-time world champion's current opponent, some may have grown to like it now considering the possibility of Brock Lesnar hitting an F-5 to The Nigerian Giant.

Dutch Mantell opined on Story Time with Dutch Mantell that Brock Lesnar may have wanted to keep his menacing reputation intact, and that was the reason behind The Beast rejecting the match against Bray Wyatt. He even further praised Lesnar:

"Now we know why Brock rejected the match with Bray Wyatt because he says, 'Now you're gonna make me a cartoon figure,' and that's basically what they would do, even though I don't know how they would do that, but it really doesn't play to Brock's strengths," Mantell said. "It actually lowers him to Bray's level, and that's where he doesn't wanna go. I don't think Bray's over like he thinks he is." [h/t: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Meanwhile, a legendary WWE Hall of Famer wants Brock Lesnar and Omos' feud to extend for six months.

