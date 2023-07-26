WWE made several changes to last night's RAW - Reports

WWE reportedly changed things up during last night's edition of RAW at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This week's red brand episode was an important one on the road to SummerSlam. Becky Lynch earned her rematch against Trish Stratus by defeating Zoey Stark. Logan Paul accepted Ricochet's challenge for a match at next Saturday's premium live event.

Drew McIntyre sent a message to Intercontinental Champion Gunther by Powerbombing him through the announce table after defeating Imperium's Ludwig Kaisrer in a singles match. In the final segment, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor had a contract signing for their title match at SummerSlam that ended in an attack by The Judgment Day.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE made some minor changes during last night's episode of RAW. Originally, the promo by Cody Rhodes was scheduled to take place after Dominik Mysterio defended the NXT North American Championship against Sami Zayn.

Backstage segments with Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were originally supposed to air around the video packages for The Bloodline and The Judgment Day, but they were moved. The report added that Becky Lynch's backstage segment was also moved during last night's show.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of this week's RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo did not enjoy last night's edition of WWE RAW.

On this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer criticized the red brand and compared it to the Attitude Era. Russo noted that he reviews a show from the Attitude Era every two weeks and claimed that they were in a different ballpark compared to today's product.

"This is the lowest form of entertainment you can possibly watch. I'm sorry bro. It's embarrassing to me. I can say that because every two weeks, I just did it last night, I review the Attitude Era show. I sit there and watch that show from start to finish and I take my notes. At the end of that show, I sit there and I'm like, are you kidding me? This is the same genre that I'm watching tonight as it was back then? No bro, this ain't the same thing. It ain't even in the same ballpark." [10:07 - 10:49]

Next week is the go-home edition of RAW before SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. It will be interesting to see how many more matches are added to the premium live event on August 5th.

