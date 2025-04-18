WWE makes major changes to WrestleMania SmackDown plans at the last minute - Reports

WWE is an hour away from presenting the WrestleMania SmackDown from Las Vegas. The busiest blue brand show of the year will feature the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and other key happenings. Sources from backstage just dropped several scoops on changes, additions, and surprises for tonight.

Ad

John Cena's SmackDown return was originally announced as the featured segment for tonight's loaded episode, along with the 11th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. WWE Tag Team Champions the Street Profits were confirmed to defend against the Motor City Machine Guns, Wade Barrett's pre-taped interviews with Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair were to air, plus The Green Regime vs. Zelina Vega and The Twinkle Twins. It was revealed tonight that Cody Rhodes will appear for the final face-off with Cena, and the first hour will air commercial-free.

Ad

Trending

Big Match John and the Undisputed WWE Champion had been rumored to open the WrestleMania 41 SmackDown special, but Fightful Select reports that Seth Rollins is scheduled for the opening segment. It was reported earlier how Roman Reigns is advertised locally, but CM Punk was not.

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

WWE has video packages on Jey Uso vs. Gunther and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal set to air next. Rey Fenix is booked to wrestle later in the show, but he's also set for the Battle Royal.

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Women's Champion IYO SKY are listed next for an in-ring segment, followed by the Street Profits defending against The MCMG. Randy Orton is then booked for a promo, followed by a video for Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre.

Ad

Chelsea Green's lack of a WrestleMania title defense has been a hot topic of discussion. The inaugural Women's United States Champion was previously scheduled to team with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre on SmackDown, against Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. Now WWE has Vega vs. Green in a non-title match listed internally, after the Sin City Street Fight video, but there's no word yet on why, but we do know the change was made just this week.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Knight is listed next on the internal run sheet for an in-ring segment to build to his WrestleMania 41 title defense against Jacob Fatu. This is scheduled to lead to the United States Champion having a match with Solo Sikoa, which will then turn into The Megastar and Braun Strowman vs. Fatu and Sikoa.

WWE has a big Triple Threat Match booked as the final bout of the night, featuring Rey Fenix, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee vs. American Made. The show will then close with the in-ring face-off between Cena and Rhodes. A Producer of World Wrestling Entertainment is assigned to the segments with Rollins, the women's Triple Threat participants, Knight, Orton, and the main event, which indicates there will be some level of physicality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More