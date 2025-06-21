Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 21 June, 2025. Today, we'll cover some interesting stories around Rey Mysterio's future, a heartbreaking Liv Morgan update, and a major name's career seemingly being over.

Let's get right into it:

#4. Disheartening Liv Morgan update ahead of WWE Evolution 2 - Reports

Liv Morgan had a one-on-one match with Kairi Sane on WWE RAW earlier this month when she got injured. Her injury derailed several reported plans between her and Nikki Bella heading into Evolution 2 in July 2025. Unfortunately, there's another disheartening update around the 31-year-old star.

According to PWInsider, Liv Morgan's injury seems much worse than expected, as she was recently taken off the road. The report stated that she was pulled from all her upcoming appearances ahead of her surgery, and she might not appear for the rest of the year.

It's disheartening to see the 31-year-old star get taken off weeks before one of the biggest all-female premium live events in the promotion's history.

#3. WWE adds another title match to Night of Champions 2025

Jacob Fatu started his career in the Stamford-based promotion as Solo Sikoa's Enforcer last year on the blue brand. However, the tension between the two grew as Fatu captured the United States Championship and grew out of Sikoa's shadow. Later, The Samoan Werewolf turned his back on the 32-year-old star at WWE Money in the Bank.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Jacob Fatu challenged Solo Sikoa to face him for the title. The segment ended when JC Mateo and Jimmy Uso interfered, but the management later made the title match official for Night of Champions 2025.

#2. Update on Rey Mysterio's WWE future - Reports

Rey Mysterio was scheduled to have a match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against El Grande Americano, but got injured a day before the event on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Since the six-man tag team match, the Master of the 619 hasn't competed inside the ring for the promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the multi-time World Champion, United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion is expected to return by August 2025. While the legend is scheduled to appear at an event in July, his return to the ring could occur in the coming weeks.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey seemingly confirms her career is over

Ronda Rousey was one of the biggest names in sports and a major star in the Stamford-based promotion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is a former RAW and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion but hasn't competed inside the ring in over 18 months.

In a recent appearance on the UNTAPPED podcast, the multi-time Women's Champion was asked if she's hitting the gym to prepare for a return. The 38-year-old star stated she's focused on being a mother to her two kids, where she seemingly hinted that her career is done, and revealed she's no longer training for a return.

"I'm deep in mom mode. I'm not in the studio. I'm not working out in my garage, and I'm just trying to reclaim my body from motherhood," she said.

The former Women's Champion had a complex relationship with the sports entertainment juggernaut, and it's unlikely that she would return for another run in the promotion.

