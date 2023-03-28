WWE planning to hype special match tonight on RAW ahead of WrestleMania - Reports

WWE is planning to hype a special match on tonight's go-home edition of RAW ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from Phoenix and feature a stacked card. In addition to a WrestleMania preview match tonight, Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus will join Becky Lynch on an episode of Miz TV. Brock Lesnar and Omos will have a weigh-in ahead of their bout at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes will face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa tonight as well, which carries some risk as he's scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. One of the staples of WWE's biggest show of the year used to be the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which now takes place on Friday's edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania.

Despite being relegated to the blue brand, the company is preparing to hype the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during tonight's episode of RAW. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company will be promoting the Battle Royal during tonight's episode of the red brand.

This year's Battle Royal features superstars such as Bobby Lashley, Elias, Hit Row, Maximum Male Models, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods, Legado Del Fantasma, and more.

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss reflects on winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year

Madcap Moss had one of the best moments of his career so far when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2022.

Moss is currently not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania but will attempt to win the Battle Royal again this year. The 33-year-old disclosed during an appearance on WWE Die Woche that the win was special for him and getting to eliminate Finn Balor was a bonus.

"Unbelievably special, and you know, I had mentioned that Finn Balor and I were really close and he was the one I actually last eliminated to win so that was an added bonus on top. Just André himself is one of the biggest, absolute biggest legends in the world really, let alone this industry. Just so well known, even to this day," he said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

This year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on this Friday's edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who wins the special match this year and how long it will take until the trophy is destroyed.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see win the Battle Royal this Friday night on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

