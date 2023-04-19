WWE Rumor Roundup: Discouraging report on former champion's future; Female star's contract set to expire in 2024

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition will cover some exciting stories revolving around Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Drew McIntyre's WWE future is up in the air with recent reports claiming that the Scottish Warrior has close to nine months left on his current contract. Amid the speculation, McIntyre made a huge change to his Twitter handle, blacking out his display pic and removing his bio.

#4. Drew McIntyre won't be returning to WWE programming soon

Drew McIntyre has not been seen on TV since his match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. While the Scottish Warrior is amid contract negotiations, it has been reported that his absence is due to health reasons.

Providing an update on his return, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the former WWE Champion won't be returning to action for at least a few more weeks.

#3. Becky Lynch's contract will expire in 2024

Becky Lynch caused a major buzz in the wrestling world before RAW as she changed her name on Twitter and revealed that she won't be appearing on the red brand.

While the changes made were reportedly part of her storyline with Trish Stratus, Fightful Select noted that The Man's contract is set to expire in 2024 and the two parties are yet to start negotiations for a new one.

Becky is also reportedly “dealing with a minor foot injury” that’s gotten worse recently. However, she is expected to return soon to resume her feud with Trish Stratus.

#2. Ronda Rousey is not cleared to return to action

Ronda Rousey has rarely competed inside the squared circle in 2023. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was in action at WrestleMania 39 where she and Shayna Baszler defeated three other teams in a Fatal Four-Way match.

While many expected the duo to go after the women's tag titles after the win, Rousey has been away from WWE programming since the event. The former UFC star is still not ready to wrestle, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, thus Baszler and her quest for tag team gold has been put on hold for the time being.

#1. Bray Wyatt is far off from a return to the squared circle

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE with major hype behind him. However, the former Universal Champion's second stint has been lackluster so far, with the star competing in just one televised match since returning.

Wyatt looked set to feud with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania. However, the plans were nixed after the Eater of the Worlds had to take time off due to reported "physical issues."

Xero News provided an update on the star's status, reporting that Wyatt is "still far off a return" and is unlikely to be involved in the upcoming Draft.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE plans the SmackDown star's return when he is ready to don his wrestling boots again.

