WWE Rumor Roundup - Has Brock Lesnar retired? Big update on legendary star's health, Reason why SummerSlam title match was cut short

#1. Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status

The Beast Incarnate has been trending everywhere since he used a tractor to lift the ring at SummerSlam. The incredible visual was just one of the many noteworthy moments from a solid title match featuring Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

After his match, Lesnar stayed in the damaged ring and acknowledged the crowd's support with a heartfelt off-air gesture. The promotion has seemingly wrapped up Brock Lesnar's feud with the Tribal Chief, and his post-match actions have given rise to speculation regarding his in-ring retirement.

Ardent fans of the former Universal Champion have no reason to panic as Lesnar is still not done competing. WWE has advertised the 45-year-old superstar for the Day 1 event scheduled for January 1st, 2023.

Despite the change in management following Vince McMahon's retirement, it seems like Brock Lesnar will continue to be utilized as a significant part-time attraction.

The 10-time world champion still looks phenomenal as a performer, and he could undertake his next assignment in the weeks leading up to WWE Day 1.

#2. Backstage news on Ric Flair's health after his retirement match

Ric Flair's final wrestling match ended up being a spectacle of The Nature Boy's best moves and, of course, a lot of blood. While Flair thankfully made it through the match, several fans were concerned about his well-being following the grueling contest.

PWInsider reported that two doctors immediately checked Ric Flair after he arrived backstage. The 73-year-old legend was said to be "great" despite a few scary moments during his bout.

Mike Johnson noted that the fatigued 16-time world champion was looking forward to grabbing a bite before spending the evening with his close friends and family:

"The doctors were waiting for him the second he returned to the locker room area. He was obviously spent after the bout, but after resting and being checked out, he was saying he was starving and wanted to go eat. So, as scary some of the PPV bout was [especially the last third of the bout], we are told Flair is fine and heading out for the rest of his evening in Nashville," Johnson revealed.

Ric Flair competed in his last match at a packed Nashville Municipal Auditorium, which saw several WWE Hall of Famers in attendance, including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart. You can check out all the results and highlights of the event right here.

#3. Reason why WWE cut short the SmackDown Women's title match at SummerSlam

While SummerSlam 2022 has generally received positive reviews from fans, the show also had a few questionable booking decisions and one big last-minute change.

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's title match didn't even cross the five-minute mark as a controversial finish marked its abrupt end. Bryan Alvarez revealed that company officials had to cut the match short due to time constraints.

The Miz and Logan Paul's match reportedly went longer than planned, as the 14-minute contest concluded with a win for the social media personality. Unfortunately, Rousey and Morgan's title showdown took a hit as Miz vs. Paul exceeded the time limit.

"Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Twitter that Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan had "a lot of time cut" from their match at SummerSlam due to The Miz and Logan Paul going long earlier in the night." [H/T: Cageside seats]

The creative direction at SummerSlam has left the door open for Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey's impending rematch, which should ideally get a lot more time than their SummerSlam clash.

Did you enjoy SummerSlam 2022? Share your reviews in the comments section below.

