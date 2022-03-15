WWE Rumor Roundup - Legend to reject Hall of Fame induction? Messy backstage situation on RAW, Vince McMahon nixes plans for absent star (March 14th, 2022)

It's time again to compile all of the day's relevant rumors and speculation from WWE.

Today's top story revolves around plans to induct a legendary duo into the Hall of Fame; however, one of the two superstars could reject the honor due to real-life problems from the past. Details of the company's backup plan have been covered in the roundup.

We also have an unpleasant update regarding the backstage atmosphere on RAW, as well as information about Elias' longtime absence from TV. Why has Vince McMahon kept the talented superstar on the sidelines?

The latest Rumor Roundup has all the answers, so let's dive right in.

#1. WWE's plan if Scott Steiner rejects a Hall of Fame induction

"I've heard Rick Steiner or The Steiner Brothers, depending on Scott. I think if Scott is not willing, they'll go with Rick.



But they want The Steiner Brothers so that's a name that's floating around."



- Dave Meltzer on 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame class

The Steiner Brothers are rumored to be on WWE's radar for a deserved Hall of Fame induction, but there might be a significant problem that could unsettle the company's plans.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided an update on the reported induction on Sunday Night's Main Event and said that there is a possibility of Scott Steiner rejecting WWE's offer.

Scott Steiner has not been on the best of terms with Vince McMahon's company for several years. However, even if he isn't ready to go into the Hall of Fame, the promotion will likely move forward with the solo induction of his brother, Rick Steiner.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported regarding the backup plan if Scott Steiner refuses a 2022 induction:

"I've heard Rick Steiner or The Steiner Brothers, depending on Scott. I think if Scott is not willing, they'll go with Rick. But they want The Steiner Brothers, so that's a name that's floating around. Sid is the other name that's floating around," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker, is currently on the rise in WWE, and the former NXT Champion will indeed be involved in his father's induction if it comes to fruition.

However, we're sure most wrestling fans would love to see both the veteran Steiners get immortalized alongside other legends in the HOF.

#2. Monday Night RAW is reportedly in the "worst mess it's ever been"

The uncertainty surrounding Cody Rhodes' future has led to more details emerging about the backstage scenes on RAW in recent weeks.

Ringside News revealed that in addition to there being no talk about Rhodes' status, the creative structure within the company is in shambles right now and in the worst state it's ever been.

WWE has often been criticized for its inconsistent booking decisions and for not going through with advertised matches and segments. Here's an excerpt from RSN's report, which revealed the reason behind the chaos in WWE:

"It is also worth noting that we were also told that "RAW is the worst mess it's ever been." So, take that as you will. Anything can change in Vince McMahon's company, because he is notorious for changing plans for the longest running weekly episodic television show in history hours before show time," stated RSN.

Vince McMahon has grown a reputation for making massive last-minute changes to the script, and his unpredictable methods seem to have contributed to a messy backstage climate every week on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Vince McMahon nixed plans for Elias, update on his return

Elias has been absent from WWE programming for over eight months, and many fans have inquired about the former 24/7 champion's status.

Fightful Select reports that WWE recently filmed vignettes for Elias and that he'd been tentatively scheduled for a return to RAW. However, the creative team still has no concrete plans, and there was even a pitch made to change his name.

WWE originally wanted Elias to wear new trunks and portray a fresh look upon his comeback. Vince McMahon allegedly felt the former NXT star looked too similar to "Macho Man" Randy Savage in his new outfit, and the boss proceeded to scrap the entire idea.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



If I’m not mistaken, The 2K render of Elias for 2K22 has seemingly showed off the ‘Randy Savage-esque’ gear/gimmick he was supposed to debut last year.If I’m not mistaken, @WrestleVotes reported this last year The 2K render of Elias for 2K22 has seemingly showed off the ‘Randy Savage-esque’ gear/gimmick he was supposed to debut last year. If I’m not mistaken, @WrestleVotes reported this last year https://t.co/kg8XVaRZdf

Elias has since been in "creative purgatory," but the latest Fightful update has ignited some hope of potentially seeing the former NXT star back on RAW or SmackDown in the near future.

