WWE Rumor Roundup: Shocking name huge favorite to win Money in the Bank, Top star looking to make a jump to Hollywood

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. The Tribal Chief is currently amid the most dominating title run in modern history and is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

#4. Roman Reigns to miss major WWE event ahead of SummerSlam

With Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, many expect his title reign to continue until SummerSlam.

While The Tribal Chief is bound to compete at the Biggest Party of the Summer, he will reportedly not be present at the MSG show before the event. The July 7 edition of SmackDown will take place at the Maddison Square Garden in New York. However, Reigns is currently not advertised for the show.

#3. LA Knight is the "leading" candidate to win Money in the Bank 2023

Despite being on the losing end of most of his matches, LA Knight is widely popular among fans. The 40-year-old quickly established himself on the main roster after reverting back to his old gimmick under Triple H's regime.

According to WRKD Wrestling, the SmackDown star is one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The higher-ups trusted Knight to be the first feud for Bray Wyatt after the latter's return to the company. Despite missing out on WrestleMania 39, the star has continued to get huge reactions from fans.

#2. WWE had plans to send Dominik Mysterio to NXT

Dominik Mysterio has been flourishing since joining The Judgment Day last year. The 26-year-old regularly gets huge negative reactions from fans and has established himself as one of the top heels in the company.

However, the start of his career as a tag team wrestler wasn't that good. It was recently reported that the creative team considered sending Dominik to NXT before his feud with Rey Mysterio

#1. Cody Rhodes could soon be headed to Hollywood

Cody Rhodes has been the top babyface in WWE since returning to the promotion last year. The American Nightmare is a huge fan favorite and a top merch seller as well.

According to Fightful Select, the former AEW star had some meetings regarding potential roles in film and television when he was in LA for WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The two men are likely to clash at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.

