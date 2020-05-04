WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon picks a future main-eventer, 8-time World Champion to take hiatus? (May 3rd, 2020)

It's a bittersweet WWE rumor roundup from Vince McMahon's perspective

Any WWE rumor right before a PPV as big as the Money in the Bank 2020 deserves the attention of the fans. From the reports about Vince McMahon discovering a 'future main-eventer' to the much-anticipated return of AJ Styles on RAW as well as Brock Lesnar heading towards the long-term hiatus, a lot has happened in the 24 hours. Today's WWE rumor roundup features the most prominent stories that dominated the pro-wrestling headlines in the last 24 hours.

While some bear positive news for the talents, others might open doors for serious discussions about the future of established talents in WWE. It's particularly fascinating to see how one WWE rumor could help the fans in making a prediction about some of the unexpected names on the roster. Every WWE rumor listed below, if true, could eventually have a significant impact on the WWE storylines in one way or another.

So, without further ado, let's begin with today's WWE rumor roundup. Please feel free to share your thoughts about any WWE rumor listed here that you think will have a prominent impact in the coming weeks.

#1 Backstage WWE rumor claims that Vince McMahon wants to push Cal Bloom?

A WWE rumor that's bound to motivate this young star

As per the latest rumors, second-generation WWE wrestler Cal Bloom is in line for a huge push. The backstage stories suggest that the youngster has impressed Vince McMahon and the WWE boss reportedly sees him as a future main-eventer in the company.

Bloom recently faced Sheamus, and his performance led many into believing in his caliber. Some went as far as comparing him to Edge, which speaks volumes about the positive reaction that he has fetched since his match against the 'Celtic Warrior' on SmackDown.

Talking about the backstage reaction to Bloom's arrival in WWE and his growth since March, Paul Davis said,

“I’ve heard from people in WWE who have seen Cal Bloom’s training at the Performance Center and have said that he is someone who can be a main event Superstar in the next couple of years. 'Everyone is comparing him to a young Edge,' said one WWE source. 'He is rough around the edges, but he has something, and Vince thinks he can be a big deal...' The coaches at the Performance Center have also had good things to say about him."

This WWE rumor surrounding Cal Bloom could be huge for the youngster. All it took was one match for him to showcase his worth, and the officials seem impressed with his work. While Sheamus is now busy feuding with Jeff Hardy, Bloom might soon find himself involved in more compelling matches that will help him establish himself as a promising young talent.

Will Bloom make the best use of a huge opportunity that lies ahead of him? We certainly hope so.