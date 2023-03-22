WWE's creative team reportedly unaware of plans following WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner and the creative team is reportedly being kept in the dark about plans following the biggest show of the year.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Their rivalry has gotten personal as of late, with Paul Heyman making comments about Brandi Rhodes and Roman claiming that Dusty Rhodes never brought Cody up while he was mentoring Reigns.

The storyline has captivated the WWE Universe and the company likely has something ready to go following WrestleMania. However, it doesn't appear that information has been passed along to the creative team writing the shows.

According to H. Jenkins of Ringside News, the promo between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on this past Monday's edition of RAW was very carefully orchestrated.

Ringside added that Triple H has multiple long-term plans following WrestleMania and his vision will be clearer after the premium live event. However, the plans following WrestleMania are not being discussed outside of Triple H and the top members of the writing team. The rest of the creative team has not been informed of the layout after WrestleMania 39.

H Jenkins Of Ringside News @HJenkinsWrites I was told that Roman and Cody's RAW segment was setting up multiple paths for post-Mania, and Cody's promo ending with multiple ways for the Bloodline to go, that is Roman and Heyman, and they are playing it very close to their vests. I was told that Roman and Cody's RAW segment was setting up multiple paths for post-Mania, and Cody's promo ending with multiple ways for the Bloodline to go, that is Roman and Heyman, and they are playing it very close to their vests.

Teddy Long wants Dominik to attack Rey Mysterio at the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend

Rey Mysterio has been announced as the first superstar to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame but still does not have a match at the biggest show of the year.

His son, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, has made Rey's life miserable as of late and has challenged his father to a match at the premium live event. The 48-year-old still refuses to fight his son, but perhaps an attack at the Hall of Fame ceremony would help change his mind.

On the most recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy suggested that Dominik attack Rey at the Hall of Fame ceremony next weekend.

"Let's hope that's how it goes, but maybe in the Hall of Fame, like Bill [Apter] said, there's never been an interaction like that. It's always been run pretty smooth. But you know, if it was me, I'd have Dominik drop him in the Hall of Fame right on his feet. But they may take it more seriously now and kind of leave it out, but old school now, that's how you make a WrestleMania match really mean something!" said Teddy Long. [4:03-4:31]

You can check out The Wrestling Time Machine in the video below.

Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer last year and wrestling fans have responded positively to his vision for the product. It will be fascinating to see what The Game has in store for the WWE Universe after the the company's biggest show of the year next weekend.

Which matches are you most looking forward to next weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes