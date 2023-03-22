The new Tribal Chief, a fan favorite - 5 WWE Superstars who could take Roman Reigns' place following WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief's historic title reign may be at risk as The Bloodline is seemingly falling apart around him.

Reigns has remained champion for 932 days due to protection from The Bloodline and a lack of worthy opponents. The American Nightmare presents Roman's biggest challenge yet at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

A new report suggests that The Head of the Table may be taking significant time off following WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. If that proves to be true, it presents an opportunity for a WWE Superstar to step up to the plate and prove they are ready to become the face of the company.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars that could take Roman Reigns' place following WrestleMania 39.

#5. Cody Rhodes could replace Roman Reigns as the face of WWE

Cody Rhodes is less than two weeks away from the biggest match he will ever have in his career. He now has the opportunity to win the title his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, never won and become the face of WWE at the same time.

Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 and instantly became a fan favorite. The former AEW EVP has connected with the WWE Universe and many will be pulling for him to leave WrestleMania as the new champion. If Roman Reigns takes some time off after WrestleMania, Cody seems like the best superstar to build around for the time being.

#4. Solo Sikoa could become the new leader of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa almost made a crucial mistake during this week's edition of RAW. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had an intense promo to close Monday's show, but The American Nightmare couldn't resist taking a couple of shots at Sikoa. The 37-year-old mocked Sikoa and claimed that he wasn't ready to step up to him.

Sikoa almost took the bait but The Tribal Chief grabbed his shoulder and said he could deal with Rhodes next week. Solo is referred to as The Enforcer of The Bloodline but could go by the new Head of the Table if Roman Reigns steps away after WrestleMania.

#3. Jey Uso steps out on his own

The Usos are set to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Jey's character is quite complex, as he was forced to join The Bloodline by Roman Reigns in the first place. Jey battled Reigns at Hell in a Cell 2020, and The Tribal Chief brutally attacked Jimmy Uso to get Jey to say "I quit."

If Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put an end to The Usos' historic title run next weekend, Jey could decide that it is time for him to become a singles star. The 37-year-old could even attack Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania as a sendoff for The Tribal Chief.

#2. Sami Zayn becomes a main eventer

Sami Zayn finally turned his back on The Bloodline after Roman Reigns' successful title defense over Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. Since then, he has lost to Reigns at Elimination Chamber in his hometown but has been very successful at creating rifts within The Bloodline.

Sami and Kevin Owens could take a huge step in dismantling The Bloodline by defeating The Usos. However, the recently reunited best friends have every reason in the world to attack Reigns after his match at WWE WrestleMania and it would be a good way to write Roman Reigns off of television. Zayn and Rhodes could have an interesting feud for the title after the biggest show of the year.

#1. Gunther goes after the big one

Cody Rhodes returned from injury as the final entrant of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and went on to win it after he was finally able to eliminate Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Rhodes and Gunther had amazing chemistry in the ring during the Royal Rumble and WWE fans are anxiously awaiting their first matchup.

Rhodes is set to battle Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Gunther is the leader of Imperium and will likely be ringside for the match. The Ring General is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match at the premium live event.

Gunther could drop the title and immediately be selected as Cody's first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The 35-year-old is entering the prime of his career and has the potential to be a massive star in the company. Gunther has the look and the talent to replace Roman Reigns as WWE's biggest heel moving forward if the company decides to go in that direction.

