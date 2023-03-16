Sami Zayn to collude, key member joins new rival - 5 ways The Bloodline could betray Roman Reigns heading into WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is on top of the world in WWE. He's been the most dominant champion in recent memory, if not of all time, while also leading a stable that has been equally impressive and dominant.

The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for over two and a half years. He walked into WrestleMania 38 with the belt, challenging and defeating Brock Lesnar in a title unification bout to also become WWE Champion. He's held both titles together for a year now.

The Bloodline, the faction he leads, has been extremely impressive. In addition to Roman's titles, The Usos are the Unified WWE RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions and the longest-reigning tag champs in the company's history. Solo Sikoa is a former North American Champion.

Despite the impressive accolades, there's been a lot of drama within The Bloodline. The group is arguably cracking and many expect it to break sooner rather than later. This article will dive into the many ways that the faction may end before WrestleMania 39 in California.

Below are five ways The Bloodline could betray Roman Reigns heading into WWE WrestleMania.

#5. Solo Sikoa could forcefully take control of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa on RAW

Many fans believe that Solo Sikoa has been the most natural and smooth transition of a star from WWE NXT to the main roster in recent memory. The powerhouse made a huge splash just about six months ago.

Solo's debut came at WWE Clash at the Castle. When The Usos were unable to attend to help Roman against Drew McIntyre, it was Sikoa who stepped up and helped The Tribal Chief retain his title. Solo has been Roman's true right-hand man ever since.

With all the drama going on within the group, Solo is the only one to remain quiet. Everyone else has bickered or shown signs of cracking. Sikoa may realize that and take control of the faction, even if it means exiling Roman from the group and taking over his spot as the Head of the Table.

#4. Paul Heyman could turn his back on Roman again and join Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman is one of the most entertaining acts in WWE, and has been for quite some time. He's always quick witted and is the defining example of an excellent weasely heel that even Bobby Heenan would be proud of.

One thing Heyman has never been, however, is honest. Be it as the booker of Extreme Championship Wrestling, as a General Manager, or as an advocate, Heyman always lies and manipulates everybody he works with. He's even ditched Roman before to join up with Brock Lesnar, albeit temporarily.

The Godfather of Extreme has often been seen speaking with and bickering with Cody Rhodes. While the two appear to be at odds, Paul is manipulative enough to actually be plotting something further. He may see Roman cracking and plans to join Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, thus helping Reigns lose. With no titles and obvious cracks in the stable, Heyman's actions may end the group going forward.

#3. Jey Uso could convince the family to leave Roman behind

Jey Uso on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has had issues with most of The Bloodline in the past year. He had his problems with Paul Heyman, which almost led to The Wiseman being removed from the group. He's been openly frustrated with Jimmy Uso.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, however, are the two members of The Bloodline who had the most issues with Roman. Sami is no longer in the group, but Jey returned after teasing that he'd be leaving the family.

Jey's return may not be out of respect for Roman, however. Instead, he may have returned to try to get his family away from the manipulative Tribal Chief. He may convince Jimmy, Solo, and even Paul to ditch Reigns going forward.

#2. The Usos could attack the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as revenge for his abuse

Amanda Stan Account @RomanMoxFan2010 What ppl are failing to realize is Roman KNOWS Jey didn’t come back for him, that’s why he went after Jimmy. Roman ain’t stupid or naive. The way to Jey’s heart is Jimmy.



What ppl are failing to realize is Roman KNOWS Jey didn’t come back for him, that’s why he went after Jimmy. Roman ain’t stupid or naive. The way to Jey’s heart is Jimmy. https://t.co/ZPSeXpUVgC

Roman Reigns' relationship with his cousins in WWE is complex to say the very least. While they ride or die for him, his treatment of them doesn't quite measure up in the same way. In fact, it could be argued that he treats them terribly.

The Head Of The Table gaslights both individuals. He has cruelly pushed around and manipulated Jey for two and a half years now. When he feels either one is out of line or needs motivation, he'll threaten the other. He knows their love for each other will forever make them susceptible to his manipulation.

The Usos keep falling into the same trap. They fall in line for their fellow twin. All they need to do to stop the cycle of abuse, however, is to unite. The Usos may attack Roman as revenge for his constant abuse and manipulation, effectively ending The Bloodline once and for all.

#1. Sami Zayn & Jey may be colluding to take the faction down

Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol

Sami Zayn is the biggest threat to The Bloodline in WWE. He isn't the biggest threat because of his size or talent, although he's an incredible wrestler. Sami is the biggest threat to the stable because he knows how they operate.

The Underdog From The Underground was in The Bloodline for months. He helped them with their strategy and knows how they operate. When he left the group, cracks began to form and there's a chance that he's made a bigger impression than fans realize.

While Jey attacked Zayn, there's a chance that their fighting is a McGuffin. He isn't truly at odds with Sami, and instead they're colluding to take the facton down. Jey is doing so from the inside, while Sami, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes do it from the outside. They could collectively end the dangerous faction for good.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes