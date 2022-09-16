WWE's new regime were reportedly not interested in re-signing "public relations nightmare" Velveteen Dream

Even before Velveteen Dream's two arrests back in August, it is being reported that there was no desire to re-sign him after WWE's regime change.

After making his NXT debut in 2016, Velveteen quickly became one of the most popular stars on the roster and won the NXT North American Championship. Despite his in-ring prowess and charisma, the 27-year-old star couldn't retain his spot on the roster and was eventually released in 2021.

Recently, the former North American Champion sparked rumors of making a return to NXT under the new regime by adding the hashtag #BringBackVelveteenDream to his Instagram bio. However, according to reports by Fightful, the new company regime is allegedly not interested in re-signing Velveteen Dream, with one source even considering it a "public relations nightmare."

It was further reported that by the time Dream was released, he had developed serious heat within the NXT locker room. He even became a "headache" for the coaches.

Although it was earlier noted that Dream was taken out of WWE programming due to a car accident in June 2020, Fightful confirmed that the former NXT star's release was being discussed an hour before the accident. Although Dream returned to WWE television in August, he was rereleased from his contract in May 2021.

The controversy didn't stop following his release either. Recently, Velveteen Dream was arrested for first-degree battery, trespassing on property after a warning, and possessing a drug called paraphernalia.

A couple of weeks later, the former Tough Enough participant again found his name in the news. This time for admitting to using cocaine, which was long rumored to be a reason for a quiet suspension during his run with the company.

According to sources, it would take a "miracle" for Dream to be rehired by WWE, and despite his recent teases on social media, WWE management had no plans to bring back the eccentric star.

Velveteen Dream reportedly tried to film WWE stars without their consent

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 recently disclosed a bizarre incident where Velveteen Dream allegedly set up a camera in his bathroom during a party in an attempt to film his colleagues without their consent.

He further described the incident in-depth:

“We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pi**es, so there.” [2:53 - 3:07]

EC3 further stated that the camera was propped up next to a soap dispenser at an angle that would film people who would use the toilet:

“How did I know? Because it’s my bathroom. When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water...” he added. [3:44-4:07]

Watch the full story here:

While EC3 said a few people knew what happened that night, one person even accused the 39-year-old star of recording himself, which he found ridiculous.

The four-time 24/7 Champion also stated that the incident occurred before his NXT TakeOver match against Dream, which resulted in the former RAW star suffering multiple concussions.

Do you think WWE should rehire Velveteen Dream? Sound off in the comments section below.

