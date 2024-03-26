WWE scraps major match ahead of RAW - Reports

A major match has reportedly been scrapped from tonight's episode of WWE RAW. CM Punk is advertised to appear on tonight's show at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Tonight's edition of RAW is shaping up to be an entertaining show. In addition to Punk's return, Jey Uso will be in action against Shinsuke Nakamura. Ivy Nile is set to battle Candice LeRae, Ricochet will battle The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, and Sami Zayn will be taking on Bronson Reed. However, one advertised match appears to have been scrapped ahead of the show.

According to WrestleVotes, the match between Andrade and Ivar will no longer be taking place tonight. However, Andrade will reportedly still be in action against another opponent. The former AEW star returned to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble Match and then picked up a victory over Apollo Crews on the March 4 edition of RAW.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star feels he is in a huge spot at WrestleMania XL

Sami Zayn won the six-man Gauntlet match on the March 11 edition of RAW to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sami Zayn stated that he was lucky to be in a prominent position once again at The Show of Shows. The former Honorary Uce and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39 to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions last year.

"If you watch WWE, you can see how fast things move...... I feel very lucky to be in a pretty good position a year later, challenging the longest-reigning, most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time and if you're not in that top, top match with lets say Cody or Roman or The Rock or whatever now, I'd say this is the biggest match outside of that you could possibly want to be in. So, I'm pretty grateful to find myself in that spot and excited about it," he said [From 02:05 onwards]

Andrade El Idolo last lost to Miro, formerly known as Rusev, at AEW Worlds End in December last year. It will be interesting to see who his opponent turns out to be on tonight's episode of the red brand.

Poll : Do you think Andrade is under-utilized by WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion