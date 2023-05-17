WWE undecided on who will be winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions - Reports

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are scheduled to square off at Night of Champions to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, but WWE reportedly is undecided on which superstar should win the match.

WWE Night of Champions will air live from the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on May 27th. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles have both qualified for the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and will battle for the title at the premium live event in less than two weeks.

According to a report from the private Twitter account, Boozer666 via NoDQ, WWE has not decided as to which superstar will be winning the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions. Boozer stated that Seth Rollins is the number one guy for Triple H, but it is the story that is most important. He added that there are plans to fill the void when Roman Reigns leaves for a break shortly. We have been forewarned to expect a surprise at Night of Champions later this month.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Seth Rollins has been cast in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: New World Order and there was a report earlier today by WRKD Wrestling that the company may be hesitant to make him champion if he continues to focus on acting.

The Visionary appears to be following in the footsteps of former WWE star Dave Bautista (Batista), who portrayed Drax the Destroyer in both The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy films. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also appeared in a Marvel film back in the day when he portrayed Jake Grimwood in Blade Trinity which released in 2004.

WRKD Wrestling stated that Rollins's segment on last night's edition of RAW was pretaped due to the 36-year-old filming Captain America: New World Order and that the company may be hesitant to give him the title. Podcast host and wrestling personality Jon Alba took to Twitter to refute WRKD's report and claimed it was inaccurate.

"I'm not saying this report is BS, but I am saying whoever the source is for it is full of it," tweeted Jon Alba.

Jon Alba @JonAlba WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



While many backstage are very happy for him, there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title on him should these roles continue. Seth Rollins #WWERaw segment last night was pretaped due to filming @Marvel ’s “Captain America: New World Order.”While many backstage are very happy for him, there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title on him should these roles continue. Seth Rollins #WWERaw segment last night was pretaped due to filming @Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order.”While many backstage are very happy for him, there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title on him should these roles continue. https://t.co/BRiwEHUCQ5 I'm not saying this report is BS, but I am saying whoever the source is for it is full of it. twitter.com/WRKDWrestling/… I'm not saying this report is BS, but I am saying whoever the source is for it is full of it. twitter.com/WRKDWrestling/…

Rollins has had a decorated career but hasn't held a major singles title in some time. The Visionary could become a main event star once again if he can defeat AJ Styles and win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins capture the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event on May 27th? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes