Rumored signing to make surprise debut 2 days after final match? - 4 possible finishes for Sami Zayn's WWE RAW rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura

The next episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will air tonight from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. According to WrestleTix, the show is virtually sold out with over 11,000 tickets distributed.

This edition of Monday Night RAW is set to be a big one. It will deal with the fallout from the Elimination Chamber Perth event. On the RAW side of things, Seth Rollins revealed he's close to being cleared to return to action, Cody Rhodes made a challenge to The Rock, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber, and all three champions in The Judgment Day retained their gold.

Still, there are a lot of stories that don't revolve around the big show from Perth. For example, RAW will see a highly anticipated rematch between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. The two battled in the main event of a recent episode of RAW where Zayn lost.

Now Sami hopes to regain momentum and get his win back over The King Of Strong Style. Meanwhile, Nakamura hopes to remain dominant over Zayn. How might the clash between the two actually conclude, though? This article will look at a handful of possible options.

Below are four possible finishes for Sami Zayn's WWE RAW rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura could cheat to win

Shinsuke Nakamura is an accomplished athlete. Even prior to joining WWE, he had a lot of success. Still, it could be argued that he is at his most formidable now in 2024. This isn't necessarily due to an improvement in his skill set.

Instead, The King Of Strong Style is more dangerous than ever because of the lengths he'll go to win. Fans saw during his rivalries with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes that Nakamura will go to the extreme. Not only that, but he'll use underhanded tactics.

When Sami Zayn and Nakamura clash on WWE Monday Night RAW, there's a chance Shinsuke will win by cheating. He could use the mist to blind Sami or sneak in a weapon attack when the referee isn't looking. From there, he could get a quick pinfall victory.

#3. Sami Zayn could finally earn a major victory

Sami Zayn is a phenomenal professional wrestler. When it comes to in-ring skills, very few WWE Superstars can compare to The Underdog From The Underground. In terms of bell-to-bell action, Sami is just about as good as it gets.

His resume speaks to that skillset too. Prior to joining WWE, Sami won numerous titles. Upon joining the biggest wrestling company in the world, Zayn has won the NXT Championship, Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and even single gold on the main roster.

With his incredible level of talent, Sami Zayn may get a much-needed big win. If he hits the Helluva Kick or the Blue Thunder Bomb, the former NXT Champion could pin Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW and end his recent losing streak.

#2. Nakamura may surprisingly win cleanly, furthering Sami's losing streak

As mentioned in the prior entry, Sami Zayn is battling a bit of a losing streak as of late. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has lost some major matches to the likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura himself.

Not only that, but Sami lost in his attempt to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and failed to qualify to compete at Elimination Chamber Perth. His confidence is rattled, but he remains focused on finding his path to a world title and to WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, Sami's losing streak may not end quite yet. When The Underdog From The Underground goes one-on-one with The King Of Strong Style, Sami may not just lose, but Nakamura could win cleanly and soundly. This could then be used as a wake up call for Zayn to make some serious changes.

#1. Tama Tonga could debut in WWE and attack Shinsuke Nakamura

Tama Tonga is a second-generation professional wrestler. His uncle and adopted father is the legendary Haku and his cousin is Tanga Loa, best known to WWE fans as Camacho from back in the day.

While Tonga has dominated New Japan Pro Wrestling for many years, he recently departed from the promotion. In fact, his final match with NJPW was just a few days ago. Now, many believe he could be WWE bound. If he is, RAW could be the perfect place for him to debut.

During his time in Japan, Tonga was a prominent member of The Bullet Club. The stable frequently clashed with CHAOS, a faction that included Shinsuke Nakamura. If Tama indeed join the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, he could reignite his rivalry with Shinsuke by costing The King Of Strong Style his match against Sami. He could then brutalize Nakamura post-match.