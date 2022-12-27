Rumored WrestleMania bout, second-generation star - 5 possible opponents for WWE's Brock Lesnar in 2023

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE's illustrious history. The Beast first debuted in the company in 2002. He quickly rose to prominence and won multiple world titles but left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2004.

While away from the company, he pursued professional football and mixed-martial arts fighting, even winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2010. He shockingly returned to the company in 2012 and has been a top star ever since.

The multi-time world champion isn't somebody who wrestles every week. In fact, he only wrestles a handful of events per year. He will likely continue that pattern in 2023. Due to how rarely Lesnar competes, everything he does is much more intriguing for fans.

Who might The Beast battle in 2023? Will he continue a rivalry with another top star? Could he battle an NXT superstar many believe is The Next Big Thing?

Below are five possible opponents for WWE's Brock Lesnar in 2023.

#5. A third match against Bobby Lashley needs to happen

Bobby Lashley is one of the top stars in pro wrestling today. He first signed with WWE in 2005, having a multi-year run with the company before leaving in 2008. Lashley returned to the company in 2018 and has since won multiple world titles and mid-card belts.

The All Mighty has wrestled Brock Lesnar twice, both in 2022. So far, both big men have a victory to their name. They've also managed to leave the other one laid out during brawls. Lesnar vs. Lashley is about as even of a fight as it gets based on their encounters so far.

Lashley and Lesnar are both alpha males who want to prove that they're the top dog in the company. They need a tie-breaking bout to determine which star is ultimately the better fighter. A bout between the two at the Royal Rumble or at WrestleMania 39 could be their war to settle the score.

#4. Brock Lesnar is rumored to fight Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 39

Gunther is one of the most talented stars in WWE. The imposing big man has been wrestling since 2005 and signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019. He has since been both the NXT United Kingdom Champion and the Intercontinental Champion, the latter of which is a title he still holds.

Lesnar and Gunther have never had a one-on-one match before. While both have proven to be dominant stars, the Austrian only joined the main roster shortly after WrestleMania 38. The two are yet to cross paths properly.

There are rumors, however, that the two may clash sooner rather than later. The Ring General and The Beast are reportedly being considered for a match together at WrestleMania 39. Be it at The Grandest Stage of Them All or elsewhere, Lesnar and Gunther should have a major bout in the future.

#3. Sheamus and Lesnar could have a banger

Sheamus at Survivor Series WarGames

Sheamus is one of the most consistent in-ring workers in pro wrestling. He first began wrestling in 2002 and signed with WWE in 2007. He spent a brief period of time in developmental before joining the main roster in 2009. Since then, The Celtic Warrior has been a regular fixture on television and a multi-time world champion.

Brock Lesnar and Sheamus aren't total strangers to one another. The two bruisers have clashed twice at live events, but those bouts took place in 2016 and 2017. The stars have never had a proper match on television or at a Premium Live Event.

2023 could be the year when that changes. Sheamus has been on a hot streak putting on banger after banger (after banger). A big-time fight with The Beast could be the perfect way to capitalize on The Celtic Warrior's popularity with fans. Who wouldn't want to see two bruisers clash?

#2. Bron Breakker is a top prospect

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is a second-generation superstar. He's the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, both of whom are Hall of Famers. Breakker signed with WWE in 2021 and debuted later in the same year. He is a two-time NXT Champion, currently in his second reign.

Breakker and Lesnar have no history together in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring yet, but there's always a chance that the two will clash in 2023. The 25-year-old is poised to be a breakout star and will likely be on RAW or SmackDown by next year.

A bout between Bron Breakker and Brock Lesnar could be special. In many ways, Bron is the modern incarnation of The Next Big Thing. Everybody believes he'll be the star to carry WWE for years to come. Lesnar facing a younger version of himself essentially could prove to be highly entertaining.

#1. He could battle Solo Sikoa, the next generation of the Samoan dynasty

Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa could be the future of WWE. He first began wrestling in 2018 but signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021. Since joining the company, he has captured the NXT North American Championship and even joined The Bloodline in September 2022.

Lesnar and Sikoa don't have history, but the former WWE Champion has plenty of history with Solo's family. His rivalry with Roman Reigns is legendary, but Lesnar has also battled and feuded with Rikishi and The Rock.

Sikoa could aim to represent his family and fight The Beast himself. If they clash in 2023, it will be the biggest test of the Street Champion's career. If he can hang with Brock Lesnar or even defeat him, there may be a new Head Of The Table in the future.

