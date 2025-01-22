Sami Zayn to cause a massive World Title change & win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match? It's NOT Kevin Owens beating Cody Rhodes!

On Saturday, February 1st, Cody Rhodes will face Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match with the Undisputed WWE Title on the line. This past Monday on RAW further fuel was added to their rivalry as Owens asked his longtime friend Sami Zayn to help him in the match if he needed it. Zayn, who has a history with both Owens and Rhodes, would certainly struggle to pick a side if it came down to it at the Rumble.

Whilst some fans think he may get involved in the Rhodes vs. Owens match, Sami may have his eye on a title match that is set to take place this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. Sami's OG Bloodline teammate Jey Uso is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

With Zayn having declared himself for the Men's Royal Rumble, fans may see him tactically look to aid Jey in winning the belt, in the hope that Uso helps him win the Rumble the following week.

Sami Zayn is not known for using underhanded tactics too often. However, with WrestleMania season fast approaching, many superstars will look to resort to any means necessary to be featured in a marquee match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Former WWE writer on Cody Rhodes' creative future

As the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes has exhibited all the qualities that the company and fans want in their top babyface.

However, whilst fans are all in favor of The American Nightmare at the moment, who's to say that they will not grow tired of his clean-cut good guy character one day?

With that in mind, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on what a potential Cody Rhodes heel turn could look like whilst speaking on The Coach & Bro Show:

"Oh, I think he [Cody Rhodes] would be a tremendous heel. He is going to be a tremendous heel. And I'll tell you this, he's gonna be a tremendous heel whether they do it correctly or not. In spite of that, he is going to be a tremendous heel."

A heel persona for Rhodes is certainly something that many are interested in seeing at some point. However, given his popularity at the moment, it would be an odd and bold move to turn him heel any time soon.

