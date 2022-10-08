Sara Lee: 4 current and former WWE stars she beat to win Tough Enough

The sixth season of WWE Tough Enough crowned Sara Lee as one of the winners. Lee's journey to the top didn't come easy, as she had to overcome multiple aspiring wrestlers. She even overcame several future title-holders as well.

For this list, let's take a look at the different current and former WWE Superstars that Sara Lee had to beat in order to keep her spot at the top.

#4. Sara Lee defeated Daria Berenato (aka Sonya Deville)

The third episode of Tough Enough season six witnessed two names exit the show. Dianna Dahlgreen quit, and when someone left the show without being eliminated, an elimination would still occur. The remaining contestants were then tasked with creating their own character by blindly picking out a card. Sara got the prompt of "Queen of Mean" and Deville changed into a "Fallen Angel."

After displaying their new characters, the judges (Daniel Bryan, Saraya, and Hulk Hogan) picked Sonya, Sara, and ZZ as the bottom three. To remain in the competition, they had to perform their own unique entrances. At the end of the third episode, Sonya Deville was eliminated.

#3. Sara Lee defeated Patrick Clark (aka Velveteen Dream)

The fifth episode of the season featured an obstacle course that challenged the physical and mental well-being of the nine remaining contestants. Despite finishing fourth, Lita criticized Clark for his lack of humility.

Despite not finishing last in any challenge for the episode, Clark ended up in the bottom three and was eventually eliminated. According to the judges, Velveteen Dream was eliminated due to his perceived cockiness and lack of humility.

#2. Sara Lee defeated Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green replaced Dianna after she exited the show. However, her stay in the series was cut short as she was eliminated in the seventh installment of the sixth season. For this episode, the performers were tasked with overcoming fire and teamwork challenges. At the end of the episode, the bottom three were Chelsea, Sara, and Giorgia Piscina. After a 30-second promo, Green ended up in the bottom three and was eliminated.

#1. Sara Lee defeated Amanda Saccomanno (aka Mandy Rose)

The tenth and final episode featured the four remaining contestants, Sara, Mandy Rose, Joshua Bredl, and ZZ. The top four were tasked to perform in a live, televised match. Sara and Mandy faced Alicia Fox while the men challenged Cesaro.

Still, at the end of the episode, fans voted Josh and Sara as the winners and received a $250,000 WWE contract.

Despite not being one of the two winners, some contestants received contracts regardless. Currently, Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion while Sonya Deville is part of the SmackDown roster. Chelsea also signed with the company in 2018 but left in 2021 after months of inactivity. Velveteen Dream also became a fan-favorite but was released in 2021.

Joshua Bredl (aka Bronson Matthews) trained and wrestled under the company's developmental territory for a while but was released in 2016.

Sara Lee wrestled for some time during NXT live events but was released in 2016. She passed away on October 6, 2022 at the age of 30. Although she only spent a short time as a superstar, her presence backstage is surely a positive one as many former and current superstars have paid tribute to the superstar.

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jtjjnG52n7

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Sara Lee's family and friends.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes