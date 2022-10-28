Former Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are on the lookout for a potential "The Bloodline" entry in WWE ever since the stable got formed in 2020. They reportedly left the company because of creative frustrations but may return under the current regime if both parties are cordial.

The Boss & Glow is absent since the May 16 live telecast of WWE RAW. Their shocking walkout caused a lot of uproar but the heat has subsided with time. Triple H is not one to hold grudges, as marked by his rumored standing on CM Punk’s return and Sash and Naomi may find themselves next on the list of returns.

That being said, former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi is a highly anticipated entry in The Bloodline after her potential return. She is married to Jey Uso and hails from Samoan ancestry. Theorists also believe that Sasha Banks will follow in her partner’s footsteps.

The addition of Boss & Glow to The Bloodline will provide the faction with multiple new opportunities. They could finally focus on gaining control of the Women's Division. Sasha Banks and her partner can implement the plan of dethroning the Tag Team Champions, adding another gold to the bloodline's dominance and restoring to their previous spots.

The Bloodline may also extend its tyranny to both brands. Naomi could look forward to ruling as SmackDown Women’s Champion while Sasha makes a statement on the red brand. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks has exceeded expectations and will do so in the future. Fans can expect another feud between Street Profits and The Usos during this storyline.

Naomi and Sasha Banks have a lot of hurdles to cross before potentially joining The Bloodline in the WWE

Naomi and Sasha Banks appear to have severed ties with WWE since their departure. Rumors about their presence and absence on the internal roster circulate frequently. However, the excitement surrounding their potential returns has subsided significantly.

Triple H has done an outstanding job revitalizing the Women's Tag-Team Division. The roster looks solid due to the onset of numerous returning superstars. Thus, the Boss & Glow team may find itself a little out of place after potentially returning to the main roster.

The Head of Creative spoke about Banks’ rumored return some time ago:-

"Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. Starting back up that communication, it's not a difficult process but it can be a process. She is an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. At the end of the day, it comes down to what she wants to do with her life and her career."

Sasha Banks and Naomi were recently spotted with several WWE superstars while attending the world premiere of Wakanda Forever. They have taken to the modeling and film industry since their hiatus from professional wrestling and might continue with the same line of work.

