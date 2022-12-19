Sasha Banks: Which promotion turned down a deal for the ex-WWE star?

Multiple reports have circulated over the past few months regarding the situation between Sasha Banks and WWE. Although wrestling promotions will definitely be lucky to have the former Superstar, one promotion seems to have thought the opposite.

Banks has not wrestled since she and former tag team partner Naomi decided to walk away from WWE in May. Though absent from wrestling, the duo appeared on multiple red carpets for movies and even walked the runway for New York Fashion Week. However, it looks like one of them will return to the sport soon.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Banks would return to the ring, which is now scheduled to be in Japan, as part of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. While there's no doubt that Banks will bring in a number of fans due to her star power, a certain promotion was still hesitant to bring her in.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, STARDOM first turned down Sasha Banks due to a disagreement over pay. There weren't any exact numbers discussed but it is said to be more than the amount Chris Jericho made per appearance in NJPW, making it more than $100,000, which was considered to be too expensive by the promotion's founder Rossy Ogawa.

Despite the initial rejection, Takaaki Kidani, CEO of Bushiroad, the parent company of both STARDOM and NJPW, allowed Sasha Banks to name her price and looked to have met an agreeable amount. Due to this, it's possible that the promotion might only use the former WWE star for special occasions or events.

It remains to be seen what Banks' appearance at Wrestle Kingdom will entail. Whatever it is, it is certain to get the wrestling world talking.

Sasha Banks reportedly wanted to be paid similarly to top WWE stars

The Boss, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch were all called up to the main roster during the Divas Revolution. Members of the Four Horsewomen in WWE have since made a name for themselves in the promotion, but it looks like the company doesn't think the same.

According to reports, Banks wanted to be on the same deal as Flair and Lynch but was turned down by WWE as they believed she wasn't as big a star. In an exclusive with Sportskeeda, Dutch Mantell weighed in on the matter and stated the promotion was right to release her since she is nearing her "expiration date."

"So, I don't think, Sasha, how long has she been there? Ten years? Every performer and, every footballer, every basketball player has a shelf life. You put it on the shelf; you can almost look at that expiration date, especially on a can of beans. Instead, it's a wrestler sitting there. And WWE, if they use them right, they've got eight years, five to ten, and she's at the end of it."

From the looks of it, the chances of Sasha Banks returning to WWE despite being under Triple H's regime is unlikely to happen soon. Still, it looks like she won't completely turn her back on wrestling just yet.

