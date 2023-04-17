"Seth Rollins actually won" - 26-year-old takes shot at former WWE Superstar in hilarious new video

A 26-year-old wrestler recently poked fun at a former WWE Superstar by comparing him to Seth Rollins in a hilarious new video.

Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta in NXT, is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling. She debuted with the promotion in February and has also appeared on an episode of AEW Dark. She was signed by WWE in March 2021 and was released from her contract a little over a year later in April 2022.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, uploaded a new video featuring Steph De Lander ahead of a GCW event. In the clip, Cardona went to work out with Steph but was thrown off once he saw it was a Crossfit gym.

Cardona joked that they weren't at Rollins' Deadboys Fitness gym, and he's not The Visionary. Steph hilariously responded that Seth was able to win the WWE Championship during his career, and Cardona noted that it was a sensitive subject.

"Uh no, Seth Rollins actually won the WWE Championship," said Steph De Lander. [From 00:40 to 00:43]

You can check out the full video below:

28-year-old WWE NXT star calls out Seth Rollins

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes recently said that he has had a similar career to Seth Rollins and would like to face The Visionary down the line.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker to become the NXT Champion at Stand & Deliver 2023 during WrestleMania weekend.

Hayes recently appeared for a Q&A on the promotion's official Snapchat and claimed he would like to face Rollins on the main roster because it would be a good story.

"I've been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry with in the ring. On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT Champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road," Melo said. [From 0:01 onwards]

WWE NXT @WWENXT



thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with



Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of ms.spr.ly/6012gKX6K Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins . 🤔Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT on Snapchat Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania? @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins. 🤔 Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT on Snapchat 👉 ms.spr.ly/6012gKX6K https://t.co/nD71Q8Vb6f

Seth defeated Logan Paul at the Showcase of the Immortals but made a very bizarre appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania. The 36-year-old made his entrance and posed for the crowd, and that was it.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins can get back to main event status again or if those days are behind him.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes