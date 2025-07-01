Seth Rollins to add 2 former WWE champions to his faction as part of his Plan B after RAW? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins came out with his new WWE Money in the Bank briefcase on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Visionary confronted WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, telling him that with the briefcase in his possession, he was aiming for both the world titles.

However, the promo was cut short when CM Punk marched to the ring to confront Rollins after what The Visionary did to him at WWE Night of Champions. Rollins ran out of the ring but was caught by LA Knight. However, he also dodged The Megastar and managed to get out of the building.

When Bronson Reed asked about Rollins' whereabouts, Paul Heyman simply told him that their leader was on a jet to perfect "Plan B", without revealing any more details. Based on the initial assessment and knowing how Heyman and Rollins work, it appears that The Visionary might be on his way out to bring two more members into the faction. And those two individuals could be NXT stars, Ethan Page and Ricky Saints.

Since the NXT show takes place in Orlando, Florida, Rollins may have used a private jet to arrive at the venue, possibly to negotiate a deal with the two superstars and ultimately bring them onto the main roster.

However, former NXT Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints are not friends, as Saints recently lost his NXT North American Championship to Page. The two are currently engaged in a heated rivalry on the black and silver brand, with the All Ego recently attacking Ricky on the show. Still, Seth Rollins can speak to both champions to resolve their differences and work toward a common goal on the main roster.

Ethan Page has already been lined up for his main roster debut soon. He was seen backstage on RAW last October, sparking speculation that he might debut shortly. However, he will need to drop his NXT North American Championship first. As for Ricky Saints, he made his WWE debut earlier this year and could be the cool heel who can carry out Rollins' orders on the Monday Night Show.

It now remains to be seen what eventually turns out to be Seth Rollins' Plan B. Will The Visionary bring these two stars from NXT, or does he have something else in mind? Only time will tell.

Seth Rollins will face LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE has officially announced Seth Rollins' match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. The match was confirmed after the two got into a fight backstage, as Rollins was trying to escape CM Punk.

LA Knight has been embroiled in a feud with Rollins and his group for some time, and this encounter with The Architect might not be the last. With Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker backing Rollins, Knight could receive help from CM Punk and Penta during the clash. It remains to be seen what will come of this exciting bout at SNME.

