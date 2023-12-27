Seth Rollins to defend his title against 3 other stars at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Warrior requested Adam Pearce for the match, and the RAW GM agreed to it.

It so happens that there are superstars on the red brand's roster who want to get their hands on Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior laid out Jey Uso after his match against Seth Rollins and even took out Sami Zayn in a singles match on the same night.

If Sami Zayn and Jey Uso interfere with Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, the match can turn into a Fatal 4-Way for Royal Rumble 2024. It’ll put the top RAW superstars in the squared circle to provide a high-profile match for the audience.

The Visionary has been a workhorse, representing the championship regularly. Furthermore, as a fighting champion, The Visionary will accept a fight from as many superstars as it comes from.

Seth Rollins explained why Drew McIntyre cannot defeat him

Fans are looking forward to The Scottish Warrior taking on The Visionary and hoping to witness The Stomp and The Claymore being used to lay out their opponents. However, the World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged McIntyre’s zest but explained why he could not be defeated on Day 1.

"A lot of what he is saying isn't wrong. And I understand where he is coming from. I understand his approach. The problem is, he's got to beat me for the World Heavyweight Championship. And right now I dare say, I am operating on a level that is simply untouchable. So I don't care what version of Drew McIntyre we've got on Day 1. It really doesn't matter to me. And I just don't think he can do it. I am feeling like I can't be beat. I'm feeling untouchable. So Drew, I hope you bring the best out of me. You always do. I will bring the best out of you. Hope may the best man win.”

Seth Rollins’ WWE contract is supposed to expire in June 2024 along with Becky Lynch’s.