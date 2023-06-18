Seth Rollins' ex-rival to win WWE Money in the Bank and gain the ultimate revenge on him?

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is a marked man on the road to WWE Money in the Bank. Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns seems unstoppable so most of the competition is centered on the newly-debuted world title on RAW. NXT star Bron Breakker will challenge The Visionary this Tuesday. Rollins is also scheduled to defend the World Title against Finn Balor on July 2.

Adding to Seth's problems is the Men's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match because the winner is believed to cash in for the World Title. If Rollins does win against Breakker and Balor, there is a chance that a former rival from the past might pop up to settle the score. Logan Paul will be returning this Monday amidst the massive rumors of an entry in the MITB ladder match.

The Maverick could continue the tradition of surprise entrants winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Setting up his career, Logan Paul will gain massive heel heat if he is the chosen one over LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura. A hint about his next program was given after his WrestleMania match when he garnered praise from Seth Rollins, who is ready for round two.

Former commentator and wrestling analyst Sam Roberts pitched the idea of Logan Paul winning the Men's Money in the Bank. He believed the swerve to be best for business since the YouTube sensation could get the WWE product exposure. The Maverick is also an experienced main event wrestler.

Rather than a program with Seth Rollins, there's a chance that Logan Paul becomes the next challenger for Gunther as a third party in the Intercontinental Champion's feud with Matt Riddle. A powerhouse vs. a brawler vs. a high-flying technician is worthy of being the headliner for WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Logan Paul could dethrone Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank with a prompt cash-in to fulfill his wish

Since his debut in 2021, Logan has been featured in every major WWE Premium Live Event. Money in the Bank will potentially be his sixth major appearance in a grand wrestling event. There's no doubt that the company is developing him to be a future megastar despite the multitude of losses.

Seth Rollins' former rival signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based promotion following WrestleMania. He revealed that he wouldn't have re-signed unless he saw himself winning a championship in the future.

"Being the hyper-ambitious person that I am, I'm going for a belt. I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything."

Will Logan Paul put an abrupt stop to Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign or could he shock the world by ending Gunther's surreal Intercontinental Title run? Only time will tell.

