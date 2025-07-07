Seth Rollins to be forced to cheat to defeat former AEW champion in dream match on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

This week’s edition of WWE RAW is set to feature a massive singles match between Seth Rollins and Penta. The Visionary has been involved in a feud with the former AEW star for the past few weeks after he and his allies attacked Penta right before Money in the Bank, sending a message to him ahead of the ladder match.

Ad

Since then, Penta has been trying to take down the faction and also cost Rollins a chance to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the match between John Cena and CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions.

Both men, after weeks of attacking each other, are finally set to face off on TV, which is undoubtedly a dream match for many. Rollins and Penta will finally unleash their wrath on each other on the upcoming episode of the Monday Night Show. However, The Visionary might bring out some backup.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might make their presence felt during the match by distracting Penta, helping their leader win. However, a potential appearance from stars like Sami Zayn and Jey Uso could end up taking Breakker and Reed from the picture. Still, The Visionary could use all the distractions and then use his Money in the Bank briefcase to secure a win over the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Ad

With Rollins having a lot of enemies on the roster lately, he can't rely only on Breakker and Reed. He might be forced to use other unfair tactics to win matches. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the dominant faction next.

Wrestling veteran is confused about Penta’s booking on WWE RAW lately

While Penta is one of the rising stars in the company and has been gaining a lot of attention lately, he has experienced a string of losses. After failing to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he competed against Bron Breakker in a singles contest and ended up getting pinned clean.

Ad

The booking confused wrestling veteran Bill Apter, who addressed the same during an appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine.

"You know, the WWE romance has taken AAA under their wing, right? Again, on recent Monday Night Raw, Penta got pinned cleanly by Bron Breakker. Clean pin and here, the broadcasters are selling Penta as the greatest thing in the whole world and there's Bron Breakker. Boom. One, two, three. And then Seth Rollins gets in Penta's face and says, you see, now you can't come over me. You can't come after me either. But they had him cleanly pinned, I don't get it,'' Apter said. [From 4:03 onwards]

Ad

With Penta now ready to face Rollins, it's unlikely he will get to pick a victory there. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!