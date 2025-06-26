Top star’s WWE booking has left veteran confused after he lost clean to Seth Rollins’ faction member (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Penta is currently one of the best Luchadors in the world. It was a huge move for the company to sign the 40-year-old back in January of this year. He became the fifth major star to jump ship from AEW to WWE, following in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and Andrade before him.
Hall of Fame journalist, Bill Apter, recently questioned the way the former AEW star is being booked under Triple H. Penta faced off with Seth Rollins' faction member Bron Breakker on this past WWE RAW but lost the match clean after an unbelievable Spear from Seth Rollins' faction member.
Penta is one of the most over stars in the business, but his booking has left Apter confused. While speaking on "The Wrestling Time Machine" on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," Apter seemed annoyed after Penta was once again beaten clean. His loss to Breakker was another in a string of recent losses.
"You know, the WWE romance has taken AAA under their wing, right? Again, on recent Monday Night Raw, Penta got pinned cleanly by Bron Breakker. Clean pin and here, the broadcasters are selling Penta as the greatest thing in the whole world and there's Bron Breakker. Boom. One, two, three. And then Seth Rollins gets in Penta's face and says, you see, now you can't come over me. You can't come after me either. But they had him cleanly pinned, I don't get it,'' Apter said. [From 4:03 onwards]
Earlier in the year, Penta announced his intentions to go after the Intercontinental Championship, but hasn't been able to get his hands on the title yet. He seemed to be headed into a feud with Chad Gable, but his recent injury has seemingly put that feud on hold.
